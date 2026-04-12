Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for LeBron James, Donovan Clingan, Nets-Raptors, 76ers)

The 82-game NBA regular season all comes Sunday, April 12, where a ton of playoff and/or play-in spots are on the line.

The 20 teams that will participate in the play-in/playoffs are set, but there’s a ton of teams that could move up in the Eastern Conference while a bunch of spots in the West could flip depending upon the results of Sunday’s games.

So, for the last time in the 2025-26 regular season, let’s place some NBA Best Bets!

After yet another future bet (Atlanta Hawks to win the division) came through on Friday, I’m up just over three units this season with a full postseason to build on that record.

I’m eyeing a few plays for Sunday’s slate, mainly targeting teams that have something to gain with a win on April 12.

Here’s a look at the latest odds and analysis behind each bet in today’s edition of Peter’s Points.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 244-201 (+3.06 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1535-1438-27 (+36.22 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Raptors-Brooklyn Nets UNDER 219.5 (-110) – 0.5 unit

Donovan Clingan 12+ Rebounds (-146) – 0.5 unit

Philadelphia 76ers Team Total OVER 121.5 (-126) – 0.5 unit

LeBron James 10+ Assists (+102) – 0.5 unit

Toronto Raptors-Brooklyn Nets UNDER 219.5 (-110) – 0.5 unit

The Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are two of the best UNDER teams in the NBA this season, and I think we could see another low-scoring game in the season finale.

The last time these squads played, they both failed to crack 100 points, and the Nets are sitting most of their top offensive players on Sunday.

Brooklyn is dead last in net rating and offensive rating since the All-Star break, and it’s averaging just 106 points per game in the 2025-26 season (30th in the NBA). The Raptors aren’t much better, ranking 22nd in points per game while posting the second-best under record (61.7 percent) in the league. Brooklyn has also hit the UNDER in the majority of its games (55.6 percent) despite being a shaky defensive team.

I don’t love the idea of laying 20-plus points with the Raptors, so instead I’ll expect their defense to limit Brooklyn on Sunday.

Donovan Clingan 12+ Rebounds (-146) – 0.5 unit

The Sacramento Kings have not been a great rebounding team this season with Domantas Sabonis (knee) out for the season, ranking 25th in the league in rebound percentage.

Portland Trail Blazers Donovan Clingan has been one of the best second-year players in the league, averaging 11.6 rebounds per game while turning into a cornerstone on this Portland team.

In his last two games against the Kings, Clingan has 17 and 14 rebounds, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.Since the All-Star break, Clingan is averaging 11.9 rebounds across 24 games, making him a worthwhile pick against one of the worst offenses in the NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers Team Total OVER 121.5 (-126) – 0.5 unit

One of the easiest fades in the NBA right now is the Milwaukee defense, which won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner and several others in this regular season finale.

Outside of two games against Brooklyn and one against Memphis, the Bucks’ defense has been torched as of late.

Milwaukee is 28th in the the league in defensive rating since the All-Star break, and it’s allowed 137, 133, 119, 127 and 127 in its last five games against play-in or playoff teams (Detroit, Boston, Houston, LAC, San Antonio).

The Philadelphia 76ers are averaging less than 116 points per game this season, but I think their offense could have a big day in a must-win game. Philly is just 17th in defensive rating since the break – so I don’t love it covering a massive number – but I do think it can clear 121.5 points.

Philly has dropped 123, 116 and 139 points on the Bucks in three meetings in the 2025-26 campaign.

LeBron James 10+ Assists (+102) – 0.5 unit

LeBron James is questionable on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, but he’s a steal at this number if he plays.

Since Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) went down, James has taken over the No. 1 role for the Lakers and is thriving. He’s picked up at least 11 dimes in three games in a row, and he should handle a major workload on April 12 against Utah.

The Jazz are 29th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they’ve allowed the most assists to opponents in the league. James has picked up 10 or more dimes in his last four games without Doncic, averaging 22.6 points, 10.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game in 10 games when the star guard sits.

In three games against the Jazz, LeBron has 12, eight and 10 dimes. He should have even more playmaking responsibility on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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