Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Reed Sheppard)

Easter Sunday is always a marquee day towards the end of the NBA regular season, and there are 11 games to dive into on April 5.

I’ve decided that today is a prop day, and I’m eyeing five different player props for stars across the slate.

Can LeBron James pick up the slack with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out? Are former teammates Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland undervalued as shooters?

Plus, there’s a guard I’m backing in the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets matchup with Steph Curry (knee) set to return to action.

Let’s break down each of these bets with the NBA regular season nearing a close.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 232-190 (+4.95 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1523-1427-27 (+38.11 units)

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NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-180)

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-129)

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-167)

Reed Sheppard OVER 13.5 Points (-120)

LeBron James to Record a Triple-Double (+397) – 0.5 unit

Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-180)

This season, Booker is averaging 6.0 assists per game, but he could be averaging a lot more based on his potential assist numbers. Booker is averaging 12.3 potential assists per game, and that number held pretty steady in March (12.0 per game).

The Chicago Bulls are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 28th in the league in opponent assists per game and opponent points per game. The Bulls have also given up at least 124 points in each of their last seven games.

Booker had six dimes in a loss to Chicago earlier this season, and I think he’s going to be around six to eight dimes in this matchup.

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-129)

This season, Donovan Mitchell is averaging over three 3-pointers per game, and he's knocked down at least three shots from beyond the arc in five of his last seven appearances.

The Indiana Pacers opened the season as one of the best 3-point defenses in the league, but they now rank 16th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage. Since the All-Star break, Indiana is 18th in opponent 3-pointers made and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.

While Mitchell may play limited minutes with the Cavs favored by so much, I still think he's worth a bet with this line set below his season average.

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-167)

Darius Garland finally fell short of three shots from beyond the arc (he was 1-for-8 against the San Antonio Spurs), but I’m betting on a bounce-back on April 5.

The Clippers are taking on the Sacramento Kings, who are just 29th in opponent 3-point percentage and 20th in opponent 3-pointers made per game. That sets up well for Garland, who has shot the lights out since being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Garland is knocking down 47.5 percent of his 3-point attempts with Los Angeles, and he’s made at least three shots from deep in 11 of his 13 starts. Garland is taking just under eight 3s per game (7.9), so he should have the volume to have a big game from downtown on Sunday.

The last time these teams played, Garland went 5-for-10 from deep in just over 30 minutes of action.

Reed Sheppard OVER 13.5 Points (-120)

Reed Sheppard dropped 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting in the March 5 meeting with the Warriors, and he’s averaging 15.5 points per game since March 1. In his first meeting with the Warriors, Sheppard scored 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the field.

So, the second-year guard has thrived against Golden State, which is allowing over 26 points per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 season.

Sheppard has made an impact off the bench and as a starter, and he’s arguably the most reliable shooting option outside of Kevin Durant on this Houston roster. He’s a great bet on Sunday night.

LeBron James to Record a Triple-Double (+397) – 0.5 unit

This season, LeBron James is averaging 20.3 points, 9.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds in seven games without Luka Doncic, and he should return to a primary playmaking role against Dallas on Sunday with both Doncic and Reaves sidelined.

The Mavericks are just 27th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, and their defense has gone in the tank since the All-Star break (23rd in defensive rating).

On top of that, Dallas is 29th in the league in opponent rebounds per game and 17th in rebound percentage.

Can LeBron completely turn back the clock to will the Lakers to a win? It’s certainly possible, as he had a 21-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double against Washington in the last game that Luka missed.

He’s worth a small bet at this price on Easter Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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