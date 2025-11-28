Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Luka Doncic, Magic-Pistons, Tyrese Maxey)
Ready for a massive NBA Cup slate on Friday?
There are 11 games on Nov. 28 with a ton of things at stake for the NBA Cup, and I’m eyeing five different plays for today’s NBA Best Bets column.
There are a few guards that are worth a look in the player prop market, including Luka Doncic and Tyrese Maxey as they look to build on strong starts to the 2025-26 season. Plus, there is a rookie guard that may be undervalued in a Western Conference clash later in the night.
I’m also eyeing a couple of sides, as there are two small home favorites that are worth a look with their opponents down an All-Star caliber player tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of Friday’s plays as the NBA Cup action rolls on.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 64-50 (+3.45 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1355-1287-27 (+36.60 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)
- Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-125)
- Utah Jazz Moneyline (-125) vs. Sacramento Kings
- Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-112)
- Detroit Pistons Moneyline (-155) vs. Orlando Magic
Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)
This season, Tyrese Maxey is shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range on 9.6 attempts per game, averaging nearly four made 3s per contest.
He's finished with four or more made 3-pointers in 11 of his 17 games, and he should be in line for a huge role in the Philadelphia offense on Friday with Joel Embiid out once again. Maxey has easily been the 76ers' best player this season, and he's averaging a whopping 32.2 points per game.
This is a perfect matchup for the star guard, as the Nets ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage. While Maxey knocked down just one 3 against a tough Orlando defense on Tuesday, he shot 4-for-9 from 3 in his lone matchup with Brooklyn this season.
I love Maxey at this number on Friday night.
Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-125)
San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper scored just seven points on Wednesday in his return to action, but he also played less than 18 minutes.
Harper came out of that game without any issue after missing time with a calf strain, and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft should have an expanded role on Friday with Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama still out for the Spurs.
Harper is averaging 13.0 points per game this season while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range. While he has not played more than 29:19 in a single game this season, Harper has 11 or more points in six of his seven appearances.
He’s a solid value target against a Denver team that is without two elite defenders in Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon on Friday.
Utah Jazz Moneyline (-125) vs. Sacramento Kings
The Utah Jazz have been a much better team at home than on the road this season, and I’m backing them to snap a four-game skid against the lowly Sacramento Kings on Friday.
Sacramento is just 5-14 this season, 2-8 on the road and 2-8 in its last 10 games heading into Friday's matchup. The Kings are also without star center Domantas Sabonis (meniscus) in this game.
The Jazz have a net rating of -7.2 this season, but that jumps to -0.1 at home. Utah is also 7-2 against the spread at home with an average scoring margin of -0.1 in those games.
The Kings have been awful on the road, posting a net rating of -9.7 while going 5-5 against the spread. They have a net rating of -10.7 overall this season.
Both of these teams are bound for the basement in the Western Conference, but Utah has put together some impressive wins, beating the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns all at home.
I don’t mind taking the Jazz at this price on Friday.
Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-112)
Luka Doncic has a revenge matchup on Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA Cup clash.
Doncic has stuffed the stat sheet all season long, averaging 35.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, and I’m targeting his rebounds and assists prop on Friday.
The Mavericks have struggled to keep opponents off the glass since they have one of the worst offenses in the NBA, allowing the second-most rebounds per game. Doncic has done a great job on the glass, averaging 8.8 boards on 12.5 rebound chances per game.
When it comes to passing, Doncic is averaging 14.6 potential assists per game, giving him a solid floor when it comes to this prop. The Lakers star has cleared this line in eight of his 13 games, averaging 18.0 rebounds and assists per night.
He’s in a great spot to have another huge game against Dallas after racking up 22 rebounds and assists on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Detroit Pistons Moneyline (-155) vs. Orlando Magic
The Detroit Pistons had their lengthy 13-game winning streak snapped on the road against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but they return home for Friday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic.
Detroit is 7-1 at home this season, and it ranks sixth in the NBA in net rating at +6.4. The Magic, on the other hand, are just 4-5 on the road and won’t have Paolo Banchero (groin) in the lineup for this matchup.
The Magic have rebounded nicely after a slow start, winning seven of their last 10 games, but their road numbers are bolstered by a 41-point win in Philly on Tuesday. I think this is a spot to sell high on the Magic, as they’re just 3.5-point underdogs in this game.
Detroit has a 12-6 against the spread record overall and a 6-2 ATS record at home, so I don’t mind taking it to simply win outright on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.