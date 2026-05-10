Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Mikal Bridges, Victor Wembanyama, Paul George)

Will a conference semifinal series come to an end on Sunday?

The New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson are up 3-0 on the Philadelphia 76ers after pulling out an upset win on Friday night, and they’re small favorites in Game 4 on Sunday to make a second straight Eastern Conference Finals.

Philly couldn’t make any inroads in Game 3 even with Joel Embiid back in the lineup and OG Anunoby (questionable for Game 4) sitting out on Friday. Now, the Sixers need a win to keep their season alive, though no team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

That Game 4 is set for Sunday afternoon before the Western Conference battle between San Antonio and Minnesota.

A huge game from Victor Wembanayma (39 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks) in Game 3 gave San Antonio a 2-1 series lead, and oddsmakers have set it as a 4.5-point favorite on the road on Sunday.

Can Anthony Edwards lead the Timberwolves to a win to even the series?

For today’s NBA Best Bets, I’m actually eyeing three player props, including a pick for Wembanyama, who continues to be undervalued as a rebounder this postseason.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 290-249 (-3.18 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1581-1487-27 (+29.97 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mikal Bridges OVER 14.5 Points (-127)

Paul George OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

Victor Wembanyama 12+ Rebounds (-169)

Mikal Bridges OVER 14.5 Points (-127)

What a playoff turnaround it’s been for Mikal Bridges.

After scoring 11 or fewer points in the first five games against Atlanta in the first round, Bridges has completely flipped the script, scoring 24, 17, 18 and 23 points in his last four games. He’s shooting 69.4 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3 on over 12 field goal attempts per game during that stretch.

He seems to have found the confidence in his shot again after a rough start to the playoffs, and he could be in line for a huge game if OG Anunoby (questionable) sits on Sunday.

This season, Bridges went off in games when Anunoby sat, averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 15 contests. That includes the final game of the regular season when Bridges played just one minute to keep his consecutive games streak intact.

Bridges actually scored 15 or more points in 11 of the 14 games where he played his usual role without Anunoby, and he had 23 without him in Game 3.

Paul George OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

Philadelphia wing Paul George had a rough finish to Game 3 after scoring 15 first quarter points, failing to make a shot the rest of the game.

Despite that, he was still 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, and the 76ers star has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in eight straight playoff games.

This postseason, George is 34-for-67 from deep (50.7 percent), and he had a solid regular season, shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks struggled to defend the 3 in the regular season, ranking 21st in opponent 3s per game and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage. So, this is a solid matchup for George, especially if Anunoby sits.

I’ll trust him to keep his 3-point streak going in Game 4.

Victor Wembanyama 12+ Rebounds (-169)

This postseason, Wemby is averaging 17.1 rebound chances per game, and he’s grabbed 15 rebounds in three straight games in the series with Minnesota.

Since returning from a concussion in Game 4 against Portland, Wembanyama has at least 12 boards in every game (five games) while playing over 34 minutes per night.

There’s no doubt that the Spurs star can dominate the glass with his size, and he averaged 11.5 rebounds per game in the regular season despite playing less than 30 minutes per game.

The Timberwolves are the No. 2 rebounding team in the playoffs (based on rebound percentage), but they haven’t slowed down Wemby in this series. I’ll gladly take him to get 12 or more boards for the sixth game in a row, and he could be worth a look in a rebound ladder in Game 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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