Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Nikola Jokic, Clippers-Knicks, 76ers-Cavs)

Denver vs. Oklahoma City Part III highlights an exciting five-game slate in the NBA on Monday night, and I’m betting on three of these matchups in today’s Peter’s Points:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are underdogs (with Jamal Murray and Chet Holmgren questionable) against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 9, but Jokic is an elite prop target in this matchup with Isaiah Hartenstein out.

In addition to that, I’m eyeing a total in the Philadelphia 76ers-Cleveland Cavaliers clash since Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are sidelined for Philly with injuries. Philly slipped to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference over the weekend, and it’s a major underdog in Monday’s matchup.

Finally, the New York Knicks play the second night of a back-to-back with the Los Angeles Clippers tonight, and there’s a side that I love with L.A. in pursuit of the No. 8 seed – or better – in the West.

Here’s a complete breakdown of today’s picks – and their latest odds – in Peter’s Points:

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 197-159 (+7.86 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1488-1396-27 (+41.01 units)

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Clippers +2.5 (-115) vs. New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers-Cleveland Cavaliers UNDER 227.5 (-115)

Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers +2.5 (-115) vs. New York Knicks

The Clippers have seen a dramatic turnaround this season, going 25-11 over their last 36 games after starting the season at 6-21.

Now, they find themselves as home underdogs on Monday night against the Knicks, who lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Knicks played Mitchell Robinson in that game, meaning he’ll likely sit out the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.

In addition to that, starters like Jalen Brunson (42 minutes), OG Anunoby (38 minutes) and Karl-Anthony Towns (34 minutes) had major workloads despite the team losing by double digits.

All season long, the Knicks have struggled on the road, going 17-15 straight up and 13-19 against the spread. Yet, they are favored against a Clippers team that is 6-3 against the number as a home underdog this season.

I don’t love this turnaround for the Knicks, who have been a tough team to figure out all season. They went from blowing out Denver on Friday night to failing to score 100 points against a Lakers team that is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating.

These teams are both in the top 11 in the league in net rating over their last 10 games, and the Clippers have moved to three games over .500 at home after a slow start to the season. I think they’re live to pull off an upset on Monday night.

Philadelphia 76ers-Cleveland Cavaliers UNDER 227.5 (-115)

Monday’s Philadelphia 76ers-Cleveland Cavaliers game won’t feature Tyrese Maxey or Joel Embiid, and it’s possible that the Cavs will be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jarrett Allen missed Cleveland’s loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, and the Cavs recently sat Donovan Mitchell (groin) for a few games and may not want to push him against a makeshift Philly team.

That leads me to the UNDER in this matchup, as the Sixers simply aren’t going to be nearly as effective on offense without the scoring of Maxey (29.0 points per game) and Embiid (26.6 points per game).

This season, the UNDER has hit in 21 of Cleveland’s 33 home games, including yesterday’s loss to Boston where they scored just 98 points. The Sixers aren’t nearly as good defensively as the C’s, but Philly averages nearly four fewer points per game when Embiid sits.

With the Cavs playing on back-to-back days, I wouldn’t be shocked if this turns into a bit of a slugfest on Monday night.

Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-112)

Jokic has a favorable matchup on Monday against the Thunder, who rank 23rd in the NBA in rebound percentage and 24th in opponent rebounds per game.

The three-time league MVP had 17 rebounds in an overtime loss to OKC back on Feb. 27, and he has nine games with 13 or more boards since returning from a knee injury that kept him out for 16 games.

Now, OKC won’t have starting center Isaiah Hartenstein in this matchup and Chet Holmgren (flu, questionable) could sit out as well. The loss of Hartenstein should immediately open things up for Jokic on the glass, and he’s cleared this line in seven of his last 10 games (including playoffs) against OKC.

The star big man is averaging 12.5 rebounds on 19.9 rebound chances per game. That gives him a really solid floor against a team that remains average at best on the boards.

