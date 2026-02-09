Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Nikola Jokic, Thunder-Lakers, Warriors)

Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, the NBA takes center stage in the sports world over the next few months, as there are a ton of viable teams to win the NBA Finals in the 2025-26 season.

On Monday night, there is a 10-game slate to dive into, matchups between teams that are hopeful to contend for a title this season.

I’m eyeing a player prop in the marquee matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers, and there is a side I’m on in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles Lakers game, even though both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic are out.

With just a few days until the All-Star break, there is limited time to close out the first “half” of the 2025-26 on a high note.

Here’s a breakdown of each of my favorite bets for Monday, Feb. 9.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 164-127 (+8.11 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1455-1364-27 (+41.27 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Lakers +6.5 (-105) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-120)

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 114.5 (-102)

Los Angeles Lakers +6.5 (-105) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are both sidelined on Monday night, but I think the Lakers are undervalued as 6.5-point home dogs.

OKC is just 2-2 without SGA this season (losing two games in a row), and it has won just five of its last 10 games. The Thunder are limping into the All-Star break, figuratively and literally, as they have been banged up for several weeks.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are actually 5-4 without Doncic this season and will have both Austin Reaves and LeBron James in action on Monday. L.A. is coming off a win over Golden State on Saturday night and is 14-8 at home this season.

While I’m not calling the Lakers to pull off an upset in this game, I do think they’re a little undervalued as 6.5-point dogs when OKC is without its best player. The Thunder are just 12-12 against the spread when favored on the road this season, and their offense may struggle without SGA and Ajay Mitchell – even against a porous Lakers defense.

OKC has covered in just two of its last eight games, while the Lakers are a solid 13-9 against the number at home. I think L.A. hangs around against this short-handed Thunder team.

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-120)

This season, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has recorded a triple-double in 18 of his 37 games this season, and he's put together two huge performances over his last two games.

Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a double overtime loss to the New York Knicks, and he followed that up with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists against the Chicago Bulls. Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for this game, so Jokic may be forced into an even bigger playmaking (and scoring) role than usual.

The Cavs rank in the middle of the pack in both opponent assists per game and opponent rebounds per game, which should set up well for Jokic in this market.

At the end of the day, the Nuggets star is averaging a triple-double and always seems to be in play for one. At this price, he’s worth a bet – especially if Murray sits – on Monday.

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 114.5 (-102)

The Golden State Warriors are without Steph Curry for the fourth game in a row on Monday, and that’s a bad sign for their offense this season.

Golden State is averaging just 102.6 points per game in the 14 games that Curry has missed, scoring 115 or more points in just two of those matchups.

With Curry and Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) sidelined, Golden State does not have a go-to option on the offensive end. Since Curry went down with his knee injury, the Warriors have scored 94, 101 and 99 points in their last three games.

So, I’m not buying them to score over 114.5 points even against a shaky Memphis Grizzlies defense.

Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in opponent points per game this season, but the Warriors have failed to crack 100 points in four of the last five games that Curry has been out. They’re impossible to trust when their best offensive players are Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.