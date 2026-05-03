Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Raptors vs. Cavs, Desmond Bane, Magic-Pistons)

Game 7. Times TWO!

Sunday’s NBA playoff action features the finale for two Eastern Conference playoff series, and the winners will face off in the second round starting on Tuesday:

Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons

Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit has a chance to come back from a 3-1 series deficit after stealing Game 6 in Orlando, while the Raptors and Cavs have traded home wins all the way to Game 7.

Detroit and Cleveland are both favored to win on Sunday by multiple possessions, and I'm eyeing a side and a player prop to close out the first round of the playoffs.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 279-238 (-1.41 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1570-1476-27 (+31.75 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Raptors +7.5 (-110) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Desmond Bane OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-102)

Raptors +7.5 (-110) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Raptors just won’t go away, and they’ve now covered the spread in each of the last four games in this series.

Toronto has fought through multiple injuries to hang around with this healthy Cavs team, and playoff shortcomings have been a theme for Cleveland since the Donovan Mitchell era has started.

The Cavs had ample opportunities to put this series away in Game 6, yet they struggled to execute down the stretch in overtime, setting up Barrett’s game-winning 3.

Cleveland is just 17-24 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and with the total all the way down at 210.5, I don’t see the Cavs winning this game in blowout fashion.

Toronto has buckled down defensively when it has needed to – it was No. 5 in defensive rating in the regular season – and the last three games in this series have all been decided by five points or less.

I think this spread should be closer to 5.5, so I’ll gladly back the Raptors to keep this a two-possession game on Sunday night.

Desmond Bane OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-102)

Orlando Magic wing Desmond Bane has been the team’s most consistent player all season long, and I expect him to have a huge role on offense in Game 7.

The Magic have struggled without Franz Wagner (calf) in the lineup, but it has allowed Bane to handle a bigger role on offense. He’s taken at least nine shots from beyond the arc in each of the last four games in this series, and he’s cleared this prop in all of them.

Overall, Bane is 22-of-53 from 3-point range in this series (41.5 percent). He shot 39.1 percent from deep in the regular season, and I expect the Magic to run more offense through him after scoring just 19 points in the second half of Game 6.

Bane had 17 points in that game, knocking down three of his nine attempts from deep.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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