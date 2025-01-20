Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jayson Tatum, Hawks vs. Knicks)
On Monday, the NBA and the rest of the United States honors the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in what has become a marquee day for the Association.
Action in the NBA tips off at noon with the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Charlotte Hornets, and there are games all throughout the afternoon, including a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at 5 p.m. EST.
I’m eyeing a few bets on Monday, including a player prop for Jayson Tatum with the Celtics in desperate need of a win to get back on track.
In addition to that, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks head to Madison Square Garden on Monday, a place where they have given the New York Knicks trouble in the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a breakdown of each of Monday’s bets!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 121-118-4 (+0.65 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1131-1063-26 (+38.75 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Atlanta Hawks +6.5 (-115) vs. New York Knicks – 0.5 unit
- Jayson Tatum OVER 26.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
- Mark Williams OVER 27.5 Points and Rebounds (-115) – 0.5 unit
Atlanta Hawks +6.5 (-115) vs. New York Knicks – 0.5 unit
The Atlanta Hawks are 2-0 against the New York Knicks this season, including an NBA Cup win at Madison Square Garden.
Yet, they are sizable underdogs on Monday night, even though the Knicks have listed Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable for this matchup. New York has really struggled since the start of the new year, going 4-6 in its last 10 games.
At home, the Knicks are just 10-9-1 against the spread as a favorite, and they recently dropped games to Minnesota and Detroit at MSG.
Meanwhile, Atlanta enters this game on a three-game winning streak, moving into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. With Jalen Johnson back in the lineup, the Hawks are hoping to build on a solid 9-7 ATS record as a road dog this season.
If Towns and Hart don’t play, the Knicks simply lack the depth to replace them in their rotation. I’ll gladly take the points with Atlanta in a matchup it has dominated in the 2024-25 campaign.
Jayson Tatum OVER 26.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
Tatum has cleared 26.5 points in three of his last four games against Golden State, and he enters Monday’s matchup averaging 27.7 points per game.
The star forward has seen that number dip to 25.3 points per game since Christmas Day, but it’s not for a lack of volume. Tatum is still attempting 19.3 shots (9.5 from 3) per game over that stretch, he’s just seen his 3-point percentage dip to 32.5 percent.
Golden State’s defense has taken a major step back since it started the season 12-3, and Tatum already poured in 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting against the Warriors earlier this season. Don’t be shocked if he has a big game – and at least reaches his season average – on Monday.
Mark Williams OVER 27.5 Points and Rebounds (-115) – 0.5 unit
Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams has been on a tear over his last three games, averaging 24.7 points and 16.0 rebounds per game.
With Brandon Miller out of the lineup due to a torn ligament in his wrist, Williams has seen his role on offense expand alongside LaMelo Ball. Williams has taken double-digit shots in three straight games, and now he has a great matchup with Dallas.
The Mavericks are just 19th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game (where Williams does most of his work). They are also just 18th in rebounding percentage and 19th in opponent rebounds per game.
With Williams’ minutes increasing now that he’s healthy for the first time in two seasons, the Hornets big man is a must-bet at this number given his recent output.
