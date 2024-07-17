NBA Coach of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season (Joe Mazzulla, Jamahl Mosley Favored)
The 2024-25 NBA season is still a few months away, but the opening odds in many futures markets -- especially the awards markets -- have been released.
One of those markets is the NBA's Coach of the Year award, where Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is tied with Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley as the favorite to win the award. Neither coach has captured a Coach of the Year in their careers, which could be a good sign for them in the 2024-25 season.
There are only 12 coaches all-time with multiple Coach of the Year honors, and each of the last three winners were all receiving their first award. Betting on the Coach of the Year is tricky, as it always doesn't go to the team with the best record.
In fact, in three of the last four seasons the Coach of the Year has gone to a coach who took his team from outside of the playoffs into the playoff field (Tom Thibodeau, Mike Brown, and Mark Daigneault).
However, Mazzulla has an interesting case after being passed over last season despite Boston's dominant regular season and eventual NBA title.
Here's a look at the full odds for this market ahead of the 2024-25 season.
NBA Coach of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Joe Mazzulla: +1000
- Jamahl Mosley: +1000
- Nick Nurse: +1200
- JJ Redick: +1200
- Mark Daigneault: +1300
- Taylor Jenkins: +1400
- Erik Spoelstra: +1400
- Chris Finch: +1400
- Michael Malone: +1800
- Ime Udoka: +1800
- Gregg Popovich: +1800
- Tom Thibodeau: +2200
- Mike Budenholzer: +2200
- Willie Green: +2500
- Rick Carlise: +2500
- Jason Kidd: +2500
- Kenny Atkinson: +2500
- Doc Rivers: +3000
- Steve Kerr: +3000
- Mike Brown: +3500
- Tyronn Lue: +4000
- Quin Snyder: +4000
- Charles Lee: +5000
- JB Bickerstaff: +6000
- Darko Rajakovic: +6000
- Will Hardy: +7000
- Chauncey Billups: +15000
- Jodi Fernandez: +20000
- Brian Keefe: +20000
- Billy Donovan: +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.