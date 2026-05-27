NBA Finals Hypothetical Opening Odds: Knicks Expected to Bet Underdogs vs. Thunder or Spurs

One half of the 2026 NBA Finals is set, as Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals to clinch a spot in the championship series for the first time in 27 years.

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are still battling things out in the West, though OKC is in the driver’s seat after winning Game 5 on Tuesday night.

New York has been viewed as the No. 3 team in the odds to win the Finals for quite some time, but it recently surpassed the Spurs in the odds after beating Cleveland in four games. Now, bettors can see exactly how the Knicks stack up in a potential series against these Western Conference powerhouses.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings recently released hypothetical odds for the Finals, where the Knicks will play either the Spurs or the Thunder.

After Oklahoma City’s win in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, the Thunder are odds-on favorites to win the Finals, a sign it’ll be them and the Knicks with the Larry O’Brien Trophy on the line.

Here’s a look at how oddsmakers have set the lines for each potential series this June.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks vs. Thunder NBA Finals Opening Odds

Knicks: +215

Thunder: -265

Based on these odds, the Thunder have an implied probability of 72.60 percent to win a second straight title. The Knicks and Thunder played twice in the regular season with OKC winning both matchups, and oddsmakers clearly view them as the favorite, as they’re already odds-on favorites to win the Finals even though they haven’t advanced past San Antonio just yet.

These two teams have the best net ratings in the NBA Playoffs, though the Knicks have won 11 games in a row and will get a substantial amount of rest before playing this OKC team. The Thunder’s biggest concern may be the injuries to Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, as both players have missed multiple games against San Antonio.

If they’re out to start the Finals, that could swing these odds a little in New York’s favor, though the Thunder will likely still be heavy favorites.

Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Opening Odds

Knicks: +185

Spurs: -225

Based on these odds, the Spurs have an implied probability of 69.23 percent to beat the Knicks in the Finals. So, even though San Antonio needs two more wins in the Western Conference Finals to reach the Finals, it still would be a pretty major favorite against the Knicks.

These teams played three times in the regular season, including in the NBA Cup Championship. New York won two of those games (including the NBA Cup), and it blew out the Spurs at home in the final meeting between these squads.

The Knicks would have a major rest advantage over San Antonio, as the only way the Spurs can make the Finals now is by forcing – and winning – a Game 7 on Saturday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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