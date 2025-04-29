NBA Finals MVP Odds, Power Rankings (SGA, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry Among Leaders)
Now that were over a week into the NBA playoffs, it's time for one of my favorite excersies of the posteason: power ranking the NBA Finals MVP contenders.
Now, it's way too early to consider betting on the NBA Finals MVP, as only two teams -- the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers -- have punched a ticket to the second round of the playoffs.
However, it's worth monitoring this market for multiple reasons. First off, it gives bettors a chance to see which teams oddsmakers truly think will advance deep in the playoffs -- not just who is the best player.
For example, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum are the favorites to win this award, and their teams are both atop the NBA Finals odds. However, it's interesting to note how high Anthony Edwards is (+2800) even though he's on the No. 6 seed in the West and the Minnesota Timberwolves originally weren't even favored to make it out of the first round.
The NBA Finals MVP market can also provide value on secondary players to win -- like Jaylen Brown did for Boston last season -- even if they aren't the No. 1 choice on their team.
A lot could change in these odds in the coming days, as multiple first-round matchups will likely come to a close.
Here's a look at the latest Finals MVP odds, and my top-five players to bet as of April 29.
NBA Finals MVP Odds
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +165
- Jayson Tatum: +285
- Donovan Mitchell: +700
- Stephen Curry: +1800
- Kristaps Porzingis: +1900
- Evan Mobley: +2000
- Jaylen Brown: +2200
- Anthony Edwards: +2800
- Darius Garland: +3000
- Jalen Williams: +3000
- Kawhi Leonard: +3500
- Chet Holmgren: +4500
- Nikola Jokic: +4500
- Jimmy Butler: +5000
- Jalen Brunson: +5500
- Luka Doncic: +6000
- James Harden: +6000
- Derrick White: +6500
- LeBron James: +7000
- Jarrett Allen: +8000
- Karl-Anthony Towns: +9000
- Tyrese Haliburton: +9000
NBA Finals MVP Power Rankings
Throughout the playoffs, I'm going to rank some of my favorite players to bet on in this market, even though some of the picks won't be for players that are at the very top of the odds. With the first round still going on, there is a ton to be decided when it comes to NBA Finals MVP.
Here are five players I like at their current odds in this market.
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+165)
OKC has already advanced to the second round, and it is the clear favorite to advance out of the Western Conference at this point in the postseason.
It would be shocking to see the Thunder win the title and SGA not be named MVP, which is why his odds are so low. Even though the star guard did not shoot the ball as efficiently as norman in the first round, he's No. 1 in the first edition of this season's rankings.
2. Anthony Edwards (+2800)
The Timberwolves are up 3-1 on the Los Angeles Lakers and have an inside track to the second round. Anthony Edwards has been terrific in the series, dropping 43 points, nine rebounds and six dimes in Game 4.
Minnesota finished the regular season with the No. 4 net rating in the NBA, it has been my favorite dark horse Finals team for quite some time. Plus, it's pretty clear this time runs on Ant in crunch time, making it hard to bet on another Wolves player to overtake him in a potential NBA Finals matchup.
3. Jayson Tatum (+285)
Even though he didn't come away with the Finals MVP last season, Tatum has been dominant for the defending champs, scoring 36 and 37 points in his last two games.
With Jaylen Brown (knee) and Jrue Holiday (hamstring) banged up, Tatum is going to have to carry a bigger load this season. If he does that and leads Boston to another title, he should earn his first Finals MVP.
4. Nikola Jokic (+4500)
Can we ever count out Nikola Jokic?
Denver is tied 2-2 in the first round -- hence the long odds for the Nuggets star -- but Jokic is averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game. He's willing the Nuggets to wins, and during the regular season he had historic on/off numbers.
If Denver somehow makes the Finals and wins, he's a lock to win MVP.
5. Kawhi Leonard (+3500)
The Clippers are tied 2-2 with the Nuggets in the first round, but Kawhi Leonard has looked like his old self in this series, averaging 26.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from 3.
Getting past OKC and Denver would be tough, but the Clippers' odds to win the Finals have skyrocketed since the start of the playoffs -- a good sign for Leonard's candidacy.
