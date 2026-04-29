NBA Finals Odds: Betting Market Isn't Concerned After Celtics Loss; Spurs Drop Despite Series Win

Two teams have clinched a spot in the conference semifinals, and it just so happens to be the two teams that finished the regular season with the two-best records.

The No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder made quick work of the Phoenix Suns in the first round, moving to odds-on favorites to win the NBA Finals in the process. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company didn’t have Jalen Williams (hamstring) to close out their first-round sweep, but oddsmakers still believe in the defending champs to repeat – something that hasn’t been done since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs joined the Thunder as a team to clinch a spot in the second round, finishing off the Portland Trail Blazers in five games on Tuesday night. San Antonio survived a scare after losing Game 2 when Wembanyama suffered a concussion, and it won three games in a row by double digits over the Blazers, including a huge comeback win in Game 4.

Even with their win on Tuesday, the Spurs actually dropped from +450 to +500 to win the NBA Finals, tied with the Boston Celtics for the second-best odds in the league.

Boston fell from +475 to +500 after losing Game 5 at home to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the minimal move in the odds is a sign that oddsmakers still expect Boston to win the series. The Celtics are the clear favorite to come out of the East, as the Cleveland Cavaliers (+1800) and New York Knicks (+2000) are well behind them in the latest Finals odds.

Things could change in a major way in this market with Orlando and the Los Angeles Lakers looking to clinch a spot in the conference semifinals on Wednesday night.

For now, here’s how things stand when it comes to the Finals odds in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Latest NBA Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Oklahoma City Thunder: -120

San Antonio Spurs: +500

Boston Celtics: +500

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1800

Denver Nuggets: +2000

New York Knicks: +2000

Los Angeles Lakers: +2500

Detroit Pistons: +4500

Orlando Magic: +20000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +25000

Atlanta Hawks: +25000

Philadelphia 76ers: +30000

Toronto Raptors: +50000

Houston Rockets: +70000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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