NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Have Life After Game 5 Win vs. Pacers

Iain MacMillan

The Knicks' odds to win the NBA Finals are set at +2000 after their Game 5 win.
The Knicks' odds to win the NBA Finals are set at +2000 after their Game 5 win.
The Eastern Conference Final hasn't gone as planned for the New York Knicks, but they aren't going down without a fight. They faced elimination on Thursday night in Game 5, but managed to pull off an impressive 111-94 victory to force a Game 6 back in Indiana.

The Knicks still have a long way to go, but their dreams of an NBA Finals appearance are still alive, and with that, there's still a chance they can pull off the unthinkable and win the NBA Championship.

Let's take a look at the latest odds.

NBA Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Thunder -750
  • Pacers +700
  • Knicks +2000

Before Game 5, the Pacers' odds to win the NBA Championship sat at +425, and the Knicks were at +2500. As expected, the gap has been closed after New York's pivotal win at Madison Square Garden.

The bad news is that whoever comes out of the Eastern Conference Final will have to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, who look near unbeatable. DraftKings already has the Thunder set at -750 favorites to win the NBA Championship, an implied probability of 88.24% before their opponent has even been set.

Eastern Conference Final Odds

  • Pacers -360
  • Knicks +290

When we take the Thunder out of the mix and focus solely on the Eastern Conference Final, the picture becomes clearer. The Pacers are still significant favorites to advance to the finals, set as -360 favorites to win in either Game 6 or 7, with an implied probability of 78.26%.

Indiana is set as a 4-point favorite at home in Game 6 and -175 on the moneyline.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf.

