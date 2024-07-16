NBA Most Improved Player Odds: Victor Wembanyama, Evan Mobley Lead Field for 2024-25 Season
The 2024-25 NBA season is still months away, but there are open odds for many of the futures markets available for bettors who want to grab someone early to win an award -- or even the title.
One of those awards markets up at DraftKings Sportsbook in the Most Improved Player award, which went to Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey last season.
To be honest, MIP is one of the more subjective awards that the league gives out. What exactly constitutes a player being improved? Is it simply numbers-based? Is it contributing to team success? Is it making an All-Star team?
There are a ton of factors to consider, and it's also hard to break down improvement when it comes to young players. For example, second-year phenom Victor Wembanyama is the favorite (+900) in this market after nearly winning the Defensive Player of the Year award last season.
Many around the NBA view Wemby as a lock to make an All-Star and potentially an All-NBA team next season -- and rightfully so -- but does he win the MIP after winning Rookie of the Year? Can we really say he's "improved" or was this just the natural trajectory for the former No. 1 pick?
That's what makes betting on this award tough, but there are a few things that have happened in recent years that may give some insight into the candidates to consider.
First, let's take a look at the opening odds.
NBA Most Improved Player Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Victor Wembanyama: +900
- Evan Mobley: +1200
- Jonathan Kuminga: +1400
- Brandin Podziemski: +1400
- Scottie Barnes: +1600
- Jalen Williams: +2000
- Cade Cunningham: +2000
- Scoot Henderson: +2000
- Ausar Thompson: +2000
- Josh Giddey: +2500
- Immanuel Quickley: +2500
- Coby White: +3000
- Christian Braun: +3000
- Keyonte George: +3000
- Cam Whitmore: +3000
How to Bet the NBA's Most Improved Player Award
When looking at past players that have won the MIP award, it's important to note one trend:
The last five players to win the Most Improved Player award have made the All-Star team that season (Tyrese Maxey, Lauri Markkanen, Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle).
Now, this isn't a foolproof way to bet the MIP, as it's possible there isn't an All-Star caliber player that makes a case for this award. However, it does give an edge to a player like Wembanyama (likely an All-Star lock), Evan Mobley, or Jalen Williams, who all have major roles already within their teams and will be in the conversation when it comes to All-Star selections.
Williams, who nearly had a 50-40-90 season in the 2023-24 campaign, is one player I love in this market as the No. 2 option on a Thunder team that very well could win the West. Williams averaged 19.1 points per game and shot 54.0 percent from the field last season, and he should handle the ball more with Josh Giddey now in Chicago.
Wemby is the favorite for a reason, although I question how he can get considered as the MIP when he's an ascending second-year star. Still, if he puts up numbers in the steals and blocks categories that we've never seen before, he may sweep the DPOY and MIP in Year 2.
This All-Star trend also could potentially eliminate players like Brandin Podziemski, Ausar Thompson, and Christian Braun from consideration. While they're all fine players, right now they look to be more role players on their respective teams. Making the All-Star leap in Year 2 (or Year 3 for Braun) would likely win them this award, but it is highly unlikely that will happen.
Since this award is so subjective, it could be one where getting a position early allows bettors to hedge later. Last season, Coby White vs. Maxey became a two-man race pretty early and didn't change.
Taking a shot on Wembanyama, who is the most likely to end up in an All-Star Game and have the counting numbers, could allow for other places to hedge as the season progresses.
