NBA MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic Continues to Move Up Despite Odds Heavily Favoring SGA

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears to have locked up the MVP race, but the race for the No. 2 spot is tightening with just one day left in the regular season.

Victor Wembanyama (+2000) qualified for end-of-season awards on Friday night, dropping 40 points in a win over the Dallas Mavericks, yet he’s seen Nikola Jokic (up from +6000 to +4500) continue to make up ground in the latest odds.

Jokic did not play in the Nuggets’ win over the Thunder on Friday, yet his odds were cut down significantly from where they were on Thursday. Jokic and the Nuggets have won 11 games in a row and are in a prime spot to clinch the No. 3 seed in the West.

NBA MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -5000

Victor Wembanyama: +2000

Nikola Jokic: +4500

The final game of the regular season could have a major impact on these odds, depending upon if Wemby and Jokic both play. The Nuggets face the Spurs on Sunday, and they’re coming off a wild win back on April 4 in overtime where both MVP candidates showcased why they’re locks to make First Team All-NBA.

Jokic is averaging a triple-double and has put together one of the most impressive offensive seasons in NBA history, but Wembanyama is by far the best defender in the league and has turned the Spurs into a legit Finals contender. San Antonio has clinched the No. 2 spot in the West and has won 62 games in the 2025-26 season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has an implied probability of 98.04 percent to win the MVP based on his latest odds, but the race for the No. 2 spot is certainly interesting. There’s no betting value left in this market, but it’s possible that Jokic could jump ahead of Wembanyama since he’s played far more minutes than the Spurs star for a Denver team that is peaking right ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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