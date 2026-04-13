NBA Play-In Tournament Opening Odds for Every Game (Hornets, Suns Are Biggest Favorites)

Every year, the NBA’s play-in tournament adds an extra level of intrigue to the playoffs, and this season there are a ton of stars that will be battling for a spot in the playoffs.

Devin Booker, Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard all have a shot to make the playoffs in the West while the East features Paolo Banchero, Tyrese Maxey, LaMelo Ball and the always frisky Miami Heat, who became the first No. 10 seed to win two road play-in games and make the playoffs last season.

NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

Tuesday

No. 10 Miami Heat vs. No. 9 Charlotte Hornets

No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 7 Phoenix Suns

Wednesday

No. 8 Orlando Magic vs. No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers

No. 10 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 9 Los Angeles Clippers

There are four close spreads for the matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there’s no guarantee that anyone will end up making the playoffs with how well some of these teams (Charlotte, Portland and Phoenix specifically) closed the regular season.

Here’s a look at each play-in matchup, the latest odds and some trends to know as these eight teams fight to get into the final playoff field.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Heat +5.5 (-110)

Hornets -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat: +170

Hornets: -205

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Miami won the first three meetings this season between these teams, but the Hornets took a late March meeting that ended up being the key for them earning the No. 9 spot. Charlotte (+146) has the shortest odds of any No. 9 or No. 10 seed to make the playoffs this season.

After a slow start to the season, the Hornets finished the regular season at eighth in the NBA in net rating, posting the second-best net rating in the NBA after the All-Star break while winning 18 of 27 games. They’re the biggest favorite on the board in the play-in against a Miami team that is just 17-24 on the road this season.

Erik Spoelstra’s Heat did make the playoffs out of the No. 10 seed last season, but they also didn’t exactly play great basketball ahead of the play-in this season, ranking 20th in net rating over their last 15 games.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Blazers +4.5 (-110)

Suns -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Blazers: +150

Suns: -180

Total

219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

These teams haven’t played since February, but the Suns did win two of the three regular-season matchups.

This game has the second-largest spread on the board, as Phoenix is favored by two possessions. The Suns dominated at home (25-16) in the regular season, and they do have the No. 9 defense in the NBA.

Portland closed out the regular season strong, ranking eighth in net rating over its final 15 games, but it was just 18-23 on the road. The Suns have the best odds (-600) of any play-in team to end up in the final playoff field.

Magic vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Magic +1.5 (-118)

76ers -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Magic: -108

76ers: -112

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The 76ers won the season series between these teams 2-1, but they’re barely favored at home on Wednesday night.

A big reason why is the loss of Joel Embiid (appendectomy), who is likely to miss the play-in and into the playoffs (if Philly gets there).

Orlando has been an impossible team to figure out all season, ranking 17th in net rating and 18th in offensive rating while blowing a shot at the No. 7 seed by losing to a short-handed Boston team on Sunday. If the Sixers had Embiid, they’d be much bigger favorites in this game.

I think the loser of this matchup could be vulnerable to lose to the No. 10 vs. No. 9 winner on Friday night.

Warriors vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Warriors +3.5 (-105)

Clippers -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Warriors: +142

Clippers: -170

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles has won the last three meetings between these teams, and it outranks the Warriors in net rating this season.

Golden State struggled all season with Steph Curry out of the lineup, but it’s also just 1-3 with him since he returned, including a loss to L.A. on Sunday. The Clippers should be favored against a Warriors team that was 11 games under .500 on the road in the regular season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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