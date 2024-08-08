NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Bub Carrington Skyrockets in Odds After Dominant Summer League
Could there be a sneaky candidate to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award in Washington?
First-round pick Carlton "Bub" Carrington has made a major leap in the latest odds to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award, possibly due to the Washington Wizards losing point guard Tyus Jones in free agency.
Jones signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, and now Carrington has a more direct path to playing time in his first season in Washington. After sitting at +5000 at the beginning of Summer League, Carrington is now +1500 to win the Rookie of the Year award behind only seven other players.
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Zach Edey: +600
- Reed Sheppard: +700
- Zaccharie Risacher: +750
- Alexandre Sarr: +900
- Stephon Castle: +1000
- Matas Buzelis: +1000
- Dalton Knecht: +1000
- Carlton ‘Bub’ Carrington: +1500
- Donovan Clingan: +1600
- Rob Dillingham: +1700
- Ron Holland: +2000
There's no doubt that Carrington can really play, and he averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for Washington during the summer. He didn't shoot the ball extremely efficiently, but that should come when he plays with more NBA talent around him.
As a freshman at Pitt, Carrington averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from beyond the arc.
He could potentially slot in next to Jordan Poole in the Washington backcourt, and since the Wizards are in a massive rebuild, it would make sense that both he and No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr get a ton of playing time in the 2024-25 season.
There's still a long way to go before the start of the NBA season, but Carrington is a name to watch in the Rookie of the Year market after making such a massive move in the odds.
