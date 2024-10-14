NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season: Malik Monk Finally Gets His Turn?
The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year race came down to the wire last season, with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid beating out Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk for the honor.
Unsurprisingly, the two players are atop the odds to win the award this season, with Monk set as the favorite at +425 odds.
When it comes to betting on the Sixth Man of the Year, there is a recent trend that is extremely important to note – and it may have factored into Reid winning the award last season.
The last five winners of this award all were a top three team in their respective conference, and outside of Sixth Man of the Year icon Lou Williams, the Sixth Man of the Year almost always comes from a playoff team.
The Kings – who finished in the play-in tournament last season and did not make the playoffs – did not fit that bill, even though Monk was favored for the award for the majority of the season.
With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of the Sixth Man of the Year market, as well as some players to consider betting on in the 2024-25 season.
NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Malik Monk: +425
- Naz Reid: +750
- Caris LeVert: +1100
- Josh Hart: +1200
- Donte DiVincenzo: +1200
- Jordan Clarkson: +1300
- Buddy Hield: +1400
- CJ McCollum: +1400
- Norman Powell: +1600
- Bobby Portis: +1600
- Malcolm Brogdon: +2000
- Alex Caruso: +2000
- Russell Westbrook: +2000
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.: +2500
These are the top contenders – in the odds – for the Sixth Man of the Year award. The full odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Malik Monk Sixth Man of the Year Odds
I won’t lie, last season I was hurt in this market.
Monk was the only player that I bet on preseason, and he felt like a lock to win the award until Reid made a late surge – a lot of it coming after he was inserted as a starter – to replace the injured Karl-Anthony Towns.
Monk had a historic season off the bench, yet he has not won a Sixth Man of the Year award despite finishing the top five in the voting in back-to-back seasons.
I think that can change in the 2024-25 season, especially since Monk showed last year he can lead the bench unit as a creator too – averaging a career-high 5.1 assists per game.
DeMar DeRozan may end up eating into some of Monk’s shot attempts, but with Davion Mitchell traded away, Monk should be the first guard off the bench for the Kings again this season.
Naz Reid Sixth Man of the Year Odds
KAT is no longer with the Timberwolves, but Naz Reid will (likely?) back up Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert in this new-look Minnesota frontcourt.
The numbers speak for themselves – Reid averaged 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 41.4 percent from 3.
A key player for Minnesota’s success – Reid has a better path to a top seed again than Monk.
Donte DiVincenzo Sixth Man of the Year Odds
Another Timberwolves player?
Why not!
The path is there for the Wolves to finish in the top half of the West again, and Donte DiVincenzo broke out for the Knicks last season, hitting 283 3-pointers while shooting 40.1 percent from 3.
The former New York Knick averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game last season, and he should play a major role behind Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards in the 2024-25 season.
Bobby Portis Sixth Man of the Year Odds
Bobby Portis has been a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award in back-to-back seasons, finishing third both times.
The Milwaukee Bucks big man is as reliable as they come, and he’s averaged at least 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in each of the last three seasons.
Portis should find himself in the mix in this market again at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Sixth Man of the Year Odds
A little bit of a longshot here, but second-year forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. could be a steal in this market if he comes off the bench.
I’m assuming Miami will start Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adeabyo after how it ended last season, which would leave Jaquez in a high-minutes role off the bench.
As a rookie, Jaquez averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.