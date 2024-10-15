Nebraska vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
The two pleasant surprises of the Big Ten meet in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday afternoon.
Indiana is off to an undefeated start in 2024, and now faces its stiffest test of this season with a resurgent Nebraska team on tap. The Cornhuskers have been revitalized on offense with freshman Daylan Raiola under center, can the team press the Hoosiers as considerable underdogs?
Here’s our full betting preview for Nebraska vs. Indiana in Week 8 Big Ten action.
Nebraska vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nebraska : +6.5 (-110)
- Indiana: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nebraska: +180
- Indiana: -220
Total: 50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Nebraska vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 18th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Nebraska: 5-1
- Indiana Record: 6-0
Nebraska vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
Nebraska
Dylan Raiola: The freshman has provided legitimacy to the Cornhuskers offense almost instantly. The team is 52nd in EPA/Play this season while staying on schedule at a top-third rate, and 43rd in offensive success rate. While this offense isn’t explosive, it’s efficient, and Raiola has been smart with the pigskin, making only four turnover-worthy plays so far this season.
Indiana
Kurtis Rourke: The 2022 MAC Player of the Year has been on point this season, passing for 1,752 yards in six games with 14 passing touchdowns and only two interceptions. This IU offense has blitzed the competition to date with a balanced attack, but Rourke’s ability to push the ball down field (10.3 average depth of targets) has unlocked this offense.
Nebraska vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
I’m curious how the Hoosiers handle facing a formidable opponent for the first time this season. The Hoosiers have gotten whatever its wanted so far this season, but the Cornhuskers defense may be up to the test to provide some resistance.
Nebraska ranks 10th in pass rush grade, per Pro Football Focus, and rank second in points per drive allowed so far this season. The team has allowed less than one point per drive so far this season. While the Hoosiers will be a tough test, I do believe this Nebraska defense can pressure Rourke unlike the IU signal caller has faced so far this season.
He has only been pressured on about 20% of his dropbacks, but on those throws, he has completed only 52% of his passes.
If Nebraska gets pressure, this can become a more defensive minded affair as the Hoosiers lean on its defense as the Cornhuskers offense has lacked the big-play element.
Nebraska has struggled to run for much of this season, averaging less than four yards per carry, and is 90th in explosive pass rate.
I think we see a conservative game plan from both teams and each team to win on the defensive line and keep the opposing offense behind the sticks.
I’ll go under in this one.
PICK: UNDER 50.5
