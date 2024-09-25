Net Yards per Play Report After NFL Week 3 (Vikings Are For Real)
We're through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL campaign and the picture is starting to become more clear about which teams are legitimate contenders and which will regress as the season goes on.
One of my favorite stats to use to sort through what we know so far is Net Yards per Play, which is a metric that takes the average yards gained per play on offense and subtracts the average yards given up per play on defense.
Net Yards per Play isn't the only metric you should use when evaluating teams. It doesn't take into account things like turnovers, third down conversion rate, red zone percentage, or penalties, but it is a good starting point for the process of figuring out which teams to bet on any given week.
Let's take a look at where each team ranks after Week 3 action:
Rank
Team
Net Yards per Play
1
Bills
1.9
2
Seahawks
1.6
3
Vikings
1.3
4
Colts
1
5
Ravens
0.9
6
Packers
0.9
7
Falcons
0.8
8
Lions
0.6
9
Bengals
0.6
10
Saints
0.6
11
Jets
0.6
12
Cardinals
0.5
13
Texans
0.5
14
Chargers
0.4
15
Broncos
0.1
16
Steelers
0
17
Eagles
-0.1
18
49ers
-0.1
19
Titans
-0.2
20
Chiefs
-0.3
21
Buccaneers
-0.4
22
Giants
-0.5
23
Commanders
-0.7
24
Cowboys
-0.7
25
Dolphins
-0.8
26
Jaguars
-0.9
27
Panthers
-1.1
28
Raiders
-1.1
29
Patriots
-1.1
30
Bears
-1.2
31
Browns
-1.2
32
Rams
-1.7
Vikings and Seahawks Are For Real
Three weeks is still a small sample size, but just one month ago you would've been surprised to hear that the Vikings and Seahawks are not only both 3-0, but they rank inside the top three in Net Yards per Play.
The Vikings' have been even more impressive considering their competition. Two of their three wins have come against two Super Bowl contenders in the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks haven't quite faced the same level of competition, beating the Patriots, Broncos, and the Tua-less Dolphins in their three wins.
Eagles, Chiefs, and 49ers Surprising Standing Through Three Weeks
Where the Eagles, Chiefs, and 49ers rank in Net Yards per Play at this point of the season is surprising for all the wrong reasons. All three teams have a negative number in that key metric, ranking in the bottom half of the NFL. The Eagles and Chiefs may be more forgivable given how strong their competition has been through three weeks, but it may be time to start being concerned about the 49ers.
Not only is San Francisco 1-2 with a -0.1 Net Yards per Play, but they have losses to both the Vikings and beat-up Rams, two teams many believed were far inferior to the defending NFC champions.
We'll see if the top contenders can bounce back as the season progresses.
