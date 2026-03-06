Netherlands vs. Venezuela Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic

LoanDepot Park will be the site of many of the 2026 World Baseball Classic’s big moments, and play gets underway there on Friday at noon.

Pool D play starts with the Netherlands facing off against Venezuela. While the Netherlands is a long shot in the pool, Venezuela could give the Dominican Republic a fight in the round robin.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for the Netherlands vs. Venezuela on Friday afternoon.

Netherlands vs. Venezuela Odds & Run Line

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Netherlands +360

Venezuela -500

Run Line

Netherlands +3.5 (-130)

Venezuela -3.5 (+105)

Total

9.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Netherlands vs. Venezuela Probable Pitchers

Netherlands: TBA

Venezuela: TBA

Netherlands vs. Venezuela How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot park - Miami, FL

How to Watch (TV): Tubi

Netherlands vs. Venezuela Prediction and Pick

Venezuela swept through Pool D in Miami back in 2023 with a run differential of 23-9, allowing 6 of those 9 runs to the Dominican Republic. It then lost to the United States in the quarterfinals.

Netherlands went a respectable 2-2 in Pool A in 2023, beating Cuba and Panama but then losing to Chinese Taipei and Italy.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the way for Venezuela, with Jackson Chourio joining him in the outfield. They’ll look to replace Miguel Cabrera, who played in all of the first five WBCs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is the key name for the Netherlands, along with Xander Bogaerts and Ozzie Albies. However, the pitching staff could struggle with Kenley Jansen as the only established major leaguer.

There could be some first-game jitters on both sides, and with the total at just 9.5, that leaves a lot of room for an underdog to cover a +3.5 spread. That’s the way I’m looking in this one.

Pick: Netherlands +3.5 (-130)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.