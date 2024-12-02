Nets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 2
The Chicago Bulls are just 8-13 this season, but they’ve been one of the more exciting teams to watch, playing at the No. 1 pace in the league – leading to a ton of high-scoring affairs.
On Monday, the Bulls will play host to the Brooklyn Nets, who are fresh off of a loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.
This is the second game of a back-to-back for Brooklyn, a spot where the team is an impressive 4-0 against the spread in this season.
However, the Nets are down leading scorer Cam Thomas for the next few weeks, and they may have a tough time keeping up their surprising start to the 2024-25 season.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are looking to hang around in the play-in tournament mix as home favorites in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my best bet for Nets-Bulls.
Nets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +7.5 (-108)
- Bulls -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nets: +270
- Bulls: -340
Total
- 234 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nets vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES Network
- Nets record: 9-12
- Bulls record: 8-13
Nets vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bulls Injury Report
- Adama Sanogo – out
- Coby White – questionable
- Patrick Williams – out
- DJ Steward – out
Nets vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dennis Schroder OVER 21.5 Points (-120)\
Brooklyn guard Dennis Schroder is taking a ton of shots lately with Cam Thomas out, attempting 19, 21 and 18 shots over his last three games, clearing this prop on two of those occasions.
Now, he gets a crack at a Bulls team that loves to push the tempo (No. 1 in the NBA in pace) and ranks just 29th in the league in defensive rating.
Schroder has been pretty efficient this season, shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3. He’s certainly worth a shot in this prop with his usage spiking more than ever in this Nets offense.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-135)
This is a dream matchup for Chicago big man Nikola Vucevic on Monday. Brooklyn ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage (46.9 percent) this season, and Vuc has cleared 10.5 boards in three straight games.
On the season, the veteran center is averaging exactly 10.0 rebounds per game, clearing this prop on 11 occasions. He also had an 11-rebound game against the Nets earlier this season.
Nets vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Jordi Fernandez’s Nets have been a tough out all season long, going 13-7-1 against the spread overall and 8-2-1 against the spread as road underdogs in the 2024-25 season.
Even on the second night of a back-to-back, I like the Nets to cover in this game, as they’ve done so on the second night of a B2B every time this season.
Chicago has some serious flaws, ranking 29th in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up an NBA-high 124.2 points per game this season.
Brooklyn actually is ahead of the Bulls in net rating this season (20th vs. 25th), and Chicago failed to cover the spread in its lone game as a home favorite this season.
With Coby White questionable, I have a hard time laying this many points with a Chicago team that simply has decided that getting stops is optional all season long.
Pick: Nets +7.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.