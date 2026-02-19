Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face one of the one-time MVP’s former teams, as the Brooklyn Nets come to town for their first game out of the All-Star break.

Cleveland, which has won nine of its last 10 games and five in a row, is set as a massive favorite in this matchup.

The Cavs are expected to get Evan Mobley (calf) back in the lineup, as he’s off the injury report for this game. That’s a huge lift for Cleveland on both sides of the ball, and it’ll get a glimpse of how Harden fits in with Jarrett Allen, Mobley and Donovan Mitchell in this matchup.

The Nets are in a full-on tank mode, sitting wing Michael Porter Jr. in several games over the last month. He’s off the team’s injury report for Thursday’s matchup.

The Cavs have a real shot at a top-two seed in the East, as they are just 1.5 games back of the Boston Celtics entering Thursday’s contest.

The question for bettors is simple: Can the Cavs cover the number at home?

I have a player prop pick, a game prediction and more to help you bet on this Eastern Conference battle.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Nets +16.5 (-115)

Cavs -16.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Nets: +700

Cavs: -1100

Total

229.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Nets vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Nets record: 15-38

Cavs record: 34-21

Nets vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Nic Claxton – out

Tyson Etienne – out

Chaney Johnson – out

EJ Liddell – out

Ben Saraf – out

Josh Minott – out

Cavs Injury Report

Tristan Enaruna – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Riley Minix – out

Max Strus – out

Nae’Qwon Tomlin – out

Nets vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaylon Tyson 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-138)

Tyson has found himself in a bigger role for the Cavs in his second season, and he’s taken advantage, averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from 3-point range.

The former first-round pick has been a knockdown 3-point shooter all season, and now he has a favorable matchup with a Brooklyn defense that is 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

Tyson has two or more 3s made in eight of his last 10 games, and he’s shooting 50.6 percent from 3 (on 4.5 attempts per game) since Jan. 1.

He’s a great target on Thursday, as he should continue to get some easy looks playing off of Mitchell and Harden.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

These teams have not played since October, and Brooklyn has gone completely in the tank over the last 15 games.

The Nets are just 4-11 during that stretch, and they have the worst net rating in the NBA (-13.3). The Cavs, on the other hand, are third in net rating (+8.8) over their last 15 games, winning 12 of those matchups.

So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Cleveland is a massive favorite on Thursday.

Cleveland is in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, and while it has not been good against the spread (23-32 this season), I think it’s worth a look in this game after covering in seven of its last 10 matchups.

The Nets are under .500 against the spread as road dogs, posting an average scoring margin of -10.8 points in those games. I wouldn't be shocked if they were blown out on Thursday night.

Pick: Cavs -16.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

