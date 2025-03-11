Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 11
D’Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets pulled off a massive update on Monday night, knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers in Brooklyn.
Now, the Nets have a quick turnaround against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, and oddsmakers have set them as massive underdogs on the road.
Cleveland is favored by 18 points in this game, and rightfully so. The Cavs have won an NBA-best 14 games in a row, and they’re 54-10 on the season entering this contest.
This season, these teams have matched up three times with the Cavs winning by five, 29 and 13 points while allowing 101 or fewer points to Brooklyn in all three of the matchups.
Can Donovan Mitchell and company flex their muscle again on Tuesday night?
Here’s a full breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, player props to bet and my prediction.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +18 (-108)
- Cavs -18 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nets: +950
- Cavs: -1650
Total
- 227 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Ohio
- Nets record: 22-42
- Cavs record: 54-10
Nets vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Nae’qwon Tomlin – out
Nets vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
If he plays on the second night of a back-to-back, Cam Johnson is a steal at this number on Tuesday.
The veteran forward enters this game averaging 18.9 points per game, and he’s picked up 16 or more points in 10 of his last 13 games since returning from an injury on Feb. 5. Over that 13-game stretch, Johnson is averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field on 13.3 shots per night.
He’s scored 18, 22 and 23 points in his three meetings against the Cavs this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Andre Hunter OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+120)
If you’re looking for a plus-money prop in this game, Sixth Man of the Year candidate De’Andre Hunter could be the player to back.
Hunter is averaging 4.3 rebounds per game in 12 games with the Cavs this season, but he’s cleared 4.5 boards in eight of his 12 matchups. Now, he takes on a Brooklyn team that ranks 25th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
While Hunter is playing a smaller bench role for the Cavs, he could see some extra run since Cleveland is favored by 18 points in this matchup. Plus, he was close to clearing this prop in the last meeting between these teams, grabbing four boards in just over 26 minutes of action.
He’s a solid dark horse pick on Tuesday.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
While I am tempted to take the 18 points in this matchup, the Cavs have simply been too good over their last 10 games, ranking No. 1 in the NBA in net rating while Brooklyn clocks in at No. 27 in that statistic.
The Nets are also struggling mightily on offense, ranking 27th in offensive rating and 28th in effective field goal percentage over their last 10 games.
That sets up well for my play on their team total, especially since the Cavs have held the Nets to 100, 101 and 97 points in their three meetings this season.
Brooklyn is one of the worst offensive teams in the league, and it has the best UNDER record (9-2) in the NBA on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
The Cavs, who are 10th in opponent points per game, have also been elite on the defensive end over their last 10 games, posting the No. 2 defensive rating in the NBA.
I think we see a low-scoring game from Brooklyn in this matchup.
Pick: Nets Team Total UNDER 103.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
