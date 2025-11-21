Nets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets complete a home-and-home set in NBA Cup Group Play on Friday night.
The Celtics came away with a 113-99 win in Brooklyn on Wednesday night for their third-straight win, while it was the Nets’ fifth loss in their last six games.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Nets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nets +14.5 (-102)
- Celtics -14.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Nets: +700
- Celtics: -1100
Total
- 222.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Nets vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 21
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BOS, YES
- Nets record: 2-12
- Celtics record: 8-7
Nets vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Ben Saraf – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Nolan Traore – out
- Danny Wolf – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Max Shulga – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Amari Williams – out
Nets vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Derrick White OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-149)
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is letting it fly this season. He’s averaging 2.7 three pointers on 8.7 attempts per game, and that’s picked up as of late.
White has made at least three 3 pointers in five straight games, going 17 for 44 (38.6%) in that span. This comes on the heels of a cold stretch in which White went 13 for 52 in his previous seven games.
White is also a much better shooter at home. He’s made 20 threes both at home and on the road, but did so in just 57 attempts at TD Garden (35%) and 74 on the road (27%).
The guard is feeling it right now and I’ll take him to make at least three threes against the Nets on Friday night.
Nets vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Celtics won by 14 in Brooklyn and are now -14.5 favorites in the home rematch.
They’ve been able to cover a few big spreads at home this season, beating the Grizzlies by 36 as -8.5 favorites and Wizards by 29 as -13 favorites.
While the Nets won their last road game in Washington and only lost by seven in Orlando, they were blown out 134-98 at Madison Square Garden as +15.5 underdogs.
I’ll take the Celtics to replicate their success against the Nets tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
