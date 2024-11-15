Nets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Friday, Nov. 15
The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets executed a blockbuster trade this offseason, as New York moved a litany of first-round picks for forward Mikal Bridges – an all-in move with New York expecting to contend for a title.
Now, the two teams face off in an NBA Cup matchup on Friday night after New York won its first NBA Cup game on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, the Nets had Tuesday off from NBA Cup action, but they did beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday before losing badly to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
Brooklyn has been frisky to open the season, winning five of its first 12 games. The Knicks, on the other hand, have underachieved, losing to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday to fall to 5-6 on the season.
Oddsmakers have the Knicks favored by double-digits in this game, but can the Nets keep things close in their first NBA Cup game of the season?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets and my prediction for the game on Friday night.
Nets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +10.5 (-110)
- Knicks -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets: +410
- Knicks: -550
Total
- 216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, MSG
- Nets record: 5-7
- Knicks record: 5-6
Nets vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Nic Claxton – questionable
- Dorian Finney-Smith – probable
- Jaylen Martin – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Trendon Watford – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Miles McBride – questionable
- Cameron Payne – probable
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Boo Buie III – out
- Jalen Brunson – probable
Best NBA Prop Bets for Nets vs. Knicks
New York Knicks Prop Bets
- OG Anunoby OVER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Anunoby has been hot for the Knicks, clearing this number in seven consecutive games, playing 36.9 minutes per game over that stretch. The key? OG has a ton of usage. He's taking 14.0 shots and 6.0 3-pointers per game, giving him a solid floor as a scorer.
Since OG is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, we're looking for him to score around 15 points in this one to have a realistic chance to clear this prop. He's had at least 14 in nine of 11 games this season.
Nets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Brooklyn is off to a great start against the spread, going 9-3 through its first 12 games. While the Nets failed to cover in a blowout loss on Thursday, they have a bunch of heady veterans – Dennis Schroder, Cam Johnson, Dorina Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton – that won’t allow them to be a pushover at this point in the season.
The Knicks have played a shortened rotation this season with Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson both out, and it’s certainly hurt them. New York is just 5-6 straight up and against the spread, playing one of its worst defensive games of the season in Wednesday’s loss to Chicago.
Overall, New York is 20th in the NBA in defensive rating, which simply won’t cut it if the team wants to compete for a title this season.
Now, the Knicks have a much better net rating (eighth) than the Nets (19th), but I have a hard time laying double digits with such a leaky defense, especially since the Knicks have no depth right now.
Don’t be shocked if Brooklyn keeps this game within 10 points. Only one game between these teams last year was decided by more than 12 points.
Pick: Nets +10.5 (-110)
