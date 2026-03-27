Nets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Los Angeles Lakers return home from a successful road trip to host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

The Lakers’ lone loss on that trip – and only loss since March 5 in Denver – came in Detroit earlier this week. They bounced back with a win in Indiana, though.

Meanwhile, the Nets have lost nine straight games heading into Friday night’s matchup.

The oddsmakers have the Lakers as big home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

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Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Nets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +16.5 (-110)

Lakers -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nets +950

Lakers -1640

Total

221.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Nets vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): YES, SPECSN

Nets record: 17-56

Lakers record: 47-26

Nets vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Noah Clowney – Probable

Egor Demin – Out

Michael Porter Jr. – Out

Day’Ron Sharpe – Out

Danny Wolf – Out

Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic – Questionable

Rui Hachimura – Questionable

Marcus Smart – Out

Adou Thiero – Out

Nets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Noah Clowney UNDER 1.5 Three Pointers (-135)

Noah Clowney may be shooting 33.3% from deep this season, but that isn’t the case lately. The Nets forward has gone UNDER 1.5 three pointers in eight of nine games this month, and is probable to return from a four-game absence tonight in Los Angeles.

Clowney went 0 for 4 from deep against the Lakers last month, and I have to fade him if he’s back in the lineup tonight.

Nets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers are making a very strong push in the last few weeks of the season, but they haven’t been winning games by huge margins. Their last six wins were all by single-digits after a 12-point win against the Bulls as -11.5 favorites.

Brooklyn is in the midst of a long losing streak, but it has been able to cover the spread in three of its last four games. I don’t think the Nets can upset the Lakers tonight, but they’re capable of keeping it a respectable final score after a 16-point loss last month.

Pick: Nets +16.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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