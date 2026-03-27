Nets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
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The Los Angeles Lakers return home from a successful road trip to host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
The Lakers’ lone loss on that trip – and only loss since March 5 in Denver – came in Detroit earlier this week. They bounced back with a win in Indiana, though.
Meanwhile, the Nets have lost nine straight games heading into Friday night’s matchup.
The oddsmakers have the Lakers as big home favorites at the best betting sites on
Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Nets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nets +16.5 (-110)
- Lakers -16.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets +950
- Lakers -1640
Total
- 221.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Nets vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 27
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): YES, SPECSN
- Nets record: 17-56
- Lakers record: 47-26
Nets vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Noah Clowney – Probable
- Egor Demin – Out
- Michael Porter Jr. – Out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – Out
- Danny Wolf – Out
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – Questionable
- Rui Hachimura – Questionable
- Marcus Smart – Out
- Adou Thiero – Out
Nets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Noah Clowney UNDER 1.5 Three Pointers (-135)
Noah Clowney may be shooting 33.3% from deep this season, but that isn’t the case lately. The Nets forward has gone UNDER 1.5 three pointers in eight of nine games this month, and is probable to return from a four-game absence tonight in Los Angeles.
Clowney went 0 for 4 from deep against the Lakers last month, and I have to fade him if he’s back in the lineup tonight.
Nets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers are making a very strong push in the last few weeks of the season, but they haven’t been winning games by huge margins. Their last six wins were all by single-digits after a 12-point win against the Bulls as -11.5 favorites.
Brooklyn is in the midst of a long losing streak, but it has been able to cover the spread in three of its last four games. I don’t think the Nets can upset the Lakers tonight, but they’re capable of keeping it a respectable final score after a 16-point loss last month.
Pick: Nets +16.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop