Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 31
Don’t look now, but the Dallas Mavericks are the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and have yet to lose a game with Anthony Davis in the lineup.
Now, Dallas is favored at home against a tanking Brooklyn Nets team on Monday night. AD has not shot the ball well since he returned, but his presence has rejuvenated this Dallas team that seemed to be bound for the draft lottery not too long ago.
With the Nets focused on landing a top pick and not wins, this should be a game that Dallas takes.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Nets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +8.5 (-105)
- Mavs -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nets: +310
- Mavs: -395
Total
- 217 (Over -112/Under-108)
Nets vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 31
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, YES Network
- Nets record: 24-51
- Mavs record: 37-38
Nets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Noah Clowney – out
- Cameron Johnson – questionable
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Cam Thomas – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Kessler Edwards – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Daniel Gafford – probable
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – questionable
- Caleb Martin – probable
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- Brandon Williams – out
Nets vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Davis UNDER 24.5 Points (-120)
The Mavs are winning games with AD back in the lineup, but Dallas has limited the All-Star’s minutes, playing him 30 or fewer minutes in every game.
AD has scored 12, 15 and 18 points in his three games back, and I’m not sold on him putting up 25 or more against Brooklyn – even if the Nets are trying to tank at this point in the season.
Davis also hasn’t been super efficient since coming back, shooting just 35.3 percent from 3 on 17 shots per game.
Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Dallas is the team to bet in this matchup:
The Mavericks have yet to lose a game with Anthony Davis in the lineup, and I don’t see them losing one on Monday against this tanking Brooklyn Nets squad.
The Mavs – with Davis – beat the Nets by 19 points last Monday, and Brooklyn has been reeling as of late, losing 16 of its last 20 games. On top of that, the Nets have slipped to 25th in the NBA in net rating (-9.7) over their last 10 games.
With Davis back in the lineup, the Mavs have a higher ceiling on both ends of the floor, and it appears Daniel Gafford (probable) and Dereck Lively II (questionable) both could play in this game as well.
Dallas has an inside track to the No. 9 seed – especially with Kevin Durant going down with an ankle injury for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.
I’m buying the Mavs to win this matchup.
Pick: Mavericks -8.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
