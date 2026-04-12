Nets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12

The Toronto Raptors could move up as high as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern conference heading into their regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Brooklyn is in full tank mode at this point in the 2025-26 season, dropping back-to-back games to fall to 20-61. The Nets have zero incentive to win on Sunday, which is great news for the Raptors after Friday night’s loss against the New York Knicks.

Toronto has a variety of playoff scenarios entering Sunday’s action:

No. 5 seed: Raptors win AND Hawks loss

No. 6 seed: Hawks win, Raptors win OR Hawks win, Raptors and Magic lose

No. 7 seed: Raptors lose, Magic win OR Raptors lose, Magic lose, 76ers win

Oddsmakers have set the Raptors as 19.5-point favorites at home, where they are 23-17 in the 2025-26 season.

Let’s dive into this game with the latest odds, player props to bet and a pick for April 12.

Nets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +20.5 (-110)

Raptors -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nets: +1400

Raptors: -3200

Total

217.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nets vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 12

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, YES Network

Nets record: 20-61

Raptors record: 45-36

Nets vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Nic Claxton – out

Noah Clowney – out

Egor Demin – out

Terance Mann – out

Josh Minott – out

Michael Porter Jr. – out

Day’Ron Sharpe – out

Nolan Traore – questionable

Danny Wolf – out

Ziaire Williams – out

Raptors Injury Report

RJ Barrett – questionable

Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable

Trayce Jackson-Davis – questionable

Chucky Hepburn – out

Nets vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Note: This is a player prop suggestion based on past player performance. Prop odds had not been released at the time this preview was written.

Collin Murray-Boyles OVER Rebounds

Rookie big man Collin Murray-Boyles is one of the more versatile power forward/center options in the league, and he’s done a solid job on the glass in his first NBA season, averaging 5.1 rebounds per game.

Now, CMB gets a favorable matchup with the Nets, who are 28th in the NBA in rebound percentage and are in full tank mode at this point in the season.

Murray-Boyles has at least five boards in each of his last three games, including back-to-back eight-rebound games against Miami.

Nets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

These are two of the best UNDER teams in the NBA this season, and I think we could see another low-scoring game in the season finale.

The last time these squads played, they both failed to crack 100 points, and the Nets are sitting most of their top offensive players on Sunday.

Brooklyn is dead last in net rating and offensive rating since the All-Star break, and it’s averaging just 106 points per game in the 2025-26 season (30th in the NBA). The Raptors aren’t much better, ranking 22nd in points per game while posting the second-best under record (61.7 percent) in the league. Brooklyn has also hit the UNDER in the majority of its games (55.6 percent) despite being a shaky defensive team.

I don’t love the idea of laying almost 20 points with the Raptors, so instead I’ll expect their defense to limit Brooklyn on Sunday.

Pick: UNDER 217.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.