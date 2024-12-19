Nets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 19
Has the tank officially started for the Brooklyn Nets?
Brooklyn got off to a strong start, but it traded away Dennis Schroder over the weekend and is down leading scorer Cam Thomas, leading to a three-game skid.
Now, the Nets find themselves as road underdogs against the Toronto Raptors, who are just 7-20 this season, on Thursday night.
Brooklyn was blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday while the Raptors hung around and lost by just one point at home to the Chicago Bulls.
Even with Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley banged up – Barnes has been upgraded to questionable tonight – Vegas believes that Toronto will pick up a win in this matchup. Is that how we should bet on it?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction tonight.
Nets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +4 (-112)
- Raptors -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Nets: +136
- Raptors: -162
Total
- 218 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nets vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 19
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, YES Network
- Nets record: 10-16
- Raptors record: 7-20
Nets vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Jaylen Martin – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Trendon Watford – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Ziaire Williams – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – questionable
- Bruce Brown – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- AJ Lawson – out
Nets vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Cameron Johnson OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
With Dennis Schroder traded and Cam Thomas out, all the shots Johnson could want are going to be there for him for Brooklyn.
In his first game without Schroder, Johnson dropped a smooth 22 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, 3-for-6 shooting from 3 and 9-for-13 shooting from the line.
If he can get to the line more now that the ball is in his hands more, that’s going to significantly raise his ceiling in the prop market.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
- RJ Barrett UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (-115)
Raptors forward RJ Barrett is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game this season, but he’s only grabbed eight or more boards in eight of his 24 games.
So, why is his prop set so high?
Well, the Nets rank dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, but there is a reason to not take that into account too much tonight.
Brooklyn also plays at the slowest pace in the NBA, so it actually ranks seventh overall in opponent rebounds per game. So, yes, the Nets don’t grab the majority of the boards, but there aren’t nearly as many to be had as other teams.
I’ll take the UNDER for RJ with this prop numbers juiced up on Thursday.
Nets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
As bad as the Raptors have been at points this season, they have been solid at home, going 6-8 straight up and 10-3-1 against the spread.
So, is this a spot to lay the points with Toronto?
I believe so, as the Nets looked terrible on Monday against Cleveland, who is much better than Toronto. Still, I can’t get behind the Nets without their two leading scorers from their fast start this season, especially since they now rank 25th in the NBA in net rating and 27th in defensive rating.
It’s extremely hard to win games without top options on offense, especially if you're one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
I’ll trust the Raptors to keep up their solid play at home on Thursday.
Pick: Raptors -4 (-108)
