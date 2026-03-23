Nets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Brooklyn Nets after each side suffered a road loss on Sunday. Portland ended its road trip with a 128-112 loss in Denver, while Brooklyn fell 126-122 to start its road swing.

That was the seventh straight loss for the Nets, but the Blazers had won three straight before losing in Denver.

This will be the second meeting in as many weeks for the Nets and Blazers. Portland got a 114-95 road win as -12 favorites last week.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +14.5 (-108)

Trail Blazers -14.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Nets +625

Trail Blazers -950

Total

218.5 (Over -1120/Under -110)

Nets vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): YES, KUNP

Nets record: 17-54

Trail Blazers record: 35-37

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Nic Claxton – Questionable

Noah Clowney – Questionable

Danny Wolf – Questionable

Egor Demin – Out

Michael Porter Jr. – Out

Day’Ron Sharpe – Out

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Jerami Grant – Questionable

Vit Krejci – Questionable

Damian Lillard – Out

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Jrue Holiday is only averaging 16.0 points per game this season, and he’s reached that mark just once in his last five games.

Since dropping 25 points against Utah, the veteran guard has a total of 52 points in his last five games – that includes 11 points in Brooklyn last week.

He did reach 15 points in Indiana, but I don’t see him getting there in the second half of a back-to-back after shooting 3 of 12 from the field against the Nuggets.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

The Nets played a rare high-scoring game in Sacramento yesterday, breaking the 100-point mark for the first time in six games. They also haven’t been allowing a ton of points, with 114 or fewer in three of those six games – including against Portland last week.

Brooklyn went UNDER the total in those six games before Sunday’s showdown in Sacramento, and Portland has gone UNDER in three of its past five games as well.

I’ll take the UNDER with tired legs on both sides on Monday night in Portland.

Pick: UNDER 218.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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