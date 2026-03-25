Nets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25
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The Golden State Warriors return home from a long road trip to host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
The Warriors went just 2-4 on their six-game road trip, but did end it with a victory in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Nets have lost eight straight games, including 134-99 in Portland last time out.
Golden State got a 120-107 road win over the Nets back in December.
The oddsmakers have the Warriors as big home favorites at the best betting sites on
Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Nets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nets +12.5 (-110)
- Warriors -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets +455
- Warriors -625
Total
- 217.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Nets vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES, NBCSBA
- Nets record: 17-55
- Warriors record: 34-38
Nets vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Noah Clowney – Out
- Egor Demin – Out
- Michael Porter Jr. – Out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – Out
- Nolan Traore – Out
- Danny Wolf – Out
Warriors Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler III – Out
- Seth Curry – Out
- Stephen Curry – Out
- Al Horford – Out
- Moses Moody – Out
- Quinten Post – Out
Nets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
The hits kept coming for the Warriors on Monday night as Moses Moody went down with a knee injury. That opens the door for Gary Payton, who has been impressive as of late.
Payon has gone OVER 13.5 Points + Assists in eight straight games, with 14+ points alone in each of his last five contests.
The Warriors guard has been up and down this season, but those peaks and valleys have more or less coincided with his playing time. He averaged 10.9 points and 2.1 assists in 17.7 minutes in 10 February games, and has 13.7 points and 2.3 assists in 23 minutes per game this month.
Nets vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to trust either side to cover the spread tonight, so I’m going with the UNDER instead.
Brooklyn has scored more than 100 points just once during its eight-game losing streak, going UNDER the total in six of those eight contests. The two overs have come in its last two games, but that was due to the Blazers putting up 134 points on Monday night.
The Warriors lost another starter to injury on Monday, and while I trust them to get into the 110s, I don’t see Brooklyn getting many more than 100 points again tonight.
Pick: UNDER 217.5 (-115)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop