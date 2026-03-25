Nets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

The Golden State Warriors return home from a long road trip to host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

The Warriors went just 2-4 on their six-game road trip, but did end it with a victory in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Nets have lost eight straight games, including 134-99 in Portland last time out.

Golden State got a 120-107 road win over the Nets back in December.

The oddsmakers have the Warriors as big home favorites at the best betting sites on

Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Nets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +12.5 (-110)

Warriors -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nets +455

Warriors -625

Total

217.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Nets vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): YES, NBCSBA

Nets record: 17-55

Warriors record: 34-38

Nets vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Noah Clowney – Out

Egor Demin – Out

Michael Porter Jr. – Out

Day’Ron Sharpe – Out

Nolan Traore – Out

Danny Wolf – Out

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – Out

Seth Curry – Out

Stephen Curry – Out

Al Horford – Out

Moses Moody – Out

Quinten Post – Out

Nets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

The hits kept coming for the Warriors on Monday night as Moses Moody went down with a knee injury. That opens the door for Gary Payton, who has been impressive as of late.

Payon has gone OVER 13.5 Points + Assists in eight straight games, with 14+ points alone in each of his last five contests.

The Warriors guard has been up and down this season, but those peaks and valleys have more or less coincided with his playing time. He averaged 10.9 points and 2.1 assists in 17.7 minutes in 10 February games, and has 13.7 points and 2.3 assists in 23 minutes per game this month.

Nets vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

It’s tough to trust either side to cover the spread tonight, so I’m going with the UNDER instead.

Brooklyn has scored more than 100 points just once during its eight-game losing streak, going UNDER the total in six of those eight contests. The two overs have come in its last two games, but that was due to the Blazers putting up 134 points on Monday night.

The Warriors lost another starter to injury on Monday, and while I trust them to get into the 110s, I don’t see Brooklyn getting many more than 100 points again tonight.

Pick: UNDER 217.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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