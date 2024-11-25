Nets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 25
The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from an upset loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night when they take on the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
Brooklyn is playing the second night of a back-to-back after facing the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The Nets upset Sacramento on Sunday night, winning a low-scoring game.
Golden State is still one of the best teams in the NBA this season at 12-4, but the Nets have been frisky, going 11-5-1 against the spread so far in the 2024-25 campaign.
Steph Curry and the Warriors are 5-1 straight up at Chase Center this season, but can they cover as major favorites on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my best bet for Warriors-Nets.
Nets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +12.5 (-112)
- Warriors -12.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Nets: +550
- Warriors: -800
Total
- 224 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nets vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, YES Network
- Nets record: 7-10
- Warriors record: 12-4
Nets vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors Injury Report
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Jonathan Kuminga – questionable
Nets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Prop Bets
- Cam Thomas OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas can light it up with the best of them, and he’s finished with three or more made shots from beyond the arc in eight of his 16 games this season. The young guard is taking nearly eight shots (7.9) per game from beyond the arc, shooting 38.7 percent on the season.
If the volume is there, Thomas is worth a bet on Monday night in this prop.
Golden State Warriors Prop Bets
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
Oddsmakers keep setting this prop at 10.5 for Steph Curry, and the future Hall of Famer just keeps clearing it.
Steph is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game on the season, picking up at least 11 rebounds and assists in seven straight games and nine of his 13 games overall this season. I’ll keep riding this prop again on Monday night.
Nets vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
I may end up taking a prop as my favorite play in this game, but I’m going to take the points with the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
Brooklyn is a perfect 3-0 against the spread on the second night of back-to-backs this season, and it’s been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread overall this season.
Meanwhile, Golden State is 10-6 against the spread, but it has been a double-digit favorite just twice this season, going 1-1 ATS in those games.
This is actually the biggest spread for the Warriors this season, but 12.5 points feels like a lot to give a Brooklyn team that deploys a bunch of heady veterans and is coming off an upset over the Kings.
The Nets rank 20th in the NBA in net rating, but they have a top-10 offense so far in the 2024-25 campaign. I think they’ll be able to hang around in this matchup.
Pick: Nets +12.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.