Nets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 29
The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards are in a race to the bottom in the Eastern Conference as teams boost their resume ahead of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
With that in mind, how should we bet tonight's game between these two basement-dwelling teams? That's what I'm here to answer.
Nets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Nets +2.5 (-115)
- Wizards -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Nets +110
- Wizards -135
Total
- 220.5 (Over -11/Under -110)
Nets vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT and YES
- Warriors record: 23-51
- Pelicans record: 16-57
Nets vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Noah Clowney, F - Game Time Decision
- Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Out
- Nic Claxton, C - Out
- D'Angelo Russell, G - Out
- Cam Thomas, SG - Out for Season
Wizards Injury Report
- Anthony Gill, PF - Out
- Malcolm Brogdon, PG - Out
- Marcus Smart, PG - Game Time Decision
- Kyshawn George, F - Out
- Khris Middleton, SF - Out
Nets vs. Wizards Best Prop Bet
- Noah Clowney OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-125) via BetMGM
The Wizards are one of the few teams that are worse at rebounding than the Nets, ranking 29th in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 48.0% of rebounds this season and 46.7% of rebounds over their last three games. To try to take advantage of that, let's back Noah Clowney to go OVER his rebounding total.
Nets vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of "Best NBA Bets Today", I broke down why I'm taking the UNDER in this Eastern Conference duel:
The Nets and Wizards have been two of the worst shooting teams in the NBA this season. They rank 27th and 28th in effective field goal percentage. The Nets have been even worse lately, sporting an eFG% of just 47.4% over their last three games. That's the worst mark in the league in that stretch.
On top of the poor shooting, Brooklyn plays at the second slowest rate in the NBA, averaging just 100.1 possessions per game. Hopefully, that'll lead to Washington also slowing down its pace.
I'll take the UNDER tonight.
Pick: UNDER 219.5 (-115)
