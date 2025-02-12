New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Patriots Still Have Long Road Back to Being Contenders
The New England Patriots had a rough 2024 NFL season, but fans can take comfort in the fact their rookie quarterback, Drake Maye, looked like he could be their franchise quarterback moving forward.
With that being said, the Patriots still have a lot of rebuilding to it and it began by hiring Mike Vrabel as their new head coach. Now, they need an offensive line, weapons for Maye at receiver, and a brand new defense.
It's going to be a long journey for the Patriots and sportsbooks don't expect it to be a one year turnaround.
New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Patriots +12500
The Patriots have the fourth-longest odds to win Super Bowl 60, sandwiched between the New York Jets (100-1) and Carolina Panthers (150-1). Translated to implied probability, the Patriots have just a 0.99% chance of lifting the Lombardi Trophy next season.
Patriots Have Many Holes on Their Roster
New England is a perfect example of a team that can't get by on only a quarterback. While that's a key piece to have, they have little else on the team, outside of Christian Gonzalez at cornerback.
The first thing the Patriots should likely focus on is an offensive and defensive line, both areas that the Eagles proved are vital in a Super Bowl winning team. If they can also make some moves to provide Maye with at least one viable weapon at wide receiver, that would go a long way. Tee Higgins, who's likely to hit the free agent market this offseason, could make a lot of sense on this roster.
The Patriots are also hurt by the fact they play in a competitive AFC East. The Buffalo Bills will be favored to win the division and the Miami Dolphins could bounce back in a big way and compete. The Jets could also be in contention if they can find a quarterback.
The Patriots have a path to getting back to being a Super Bowl contender, but it's not going to happen in 2025. I'd stay far away from betting on them to lift the Lombardi Trophy.
