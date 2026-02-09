New England Patriots Odds to Win Super Bowl 2027 (New England Opens in Fourth)

Super Bowl LX ended in heartbreak for the New England Patriots, as they were blown out by the Seattle Seahawks in a 29-13 loss.

New England didn't score until the fourth quarter on Sunday, and Drake Maye looked overmatched against a Seattle defense that finished the regular season at No. 2 in the league in EPA/Play and was elite in postseason action.

Will the loss impact the Patriots' odds to win it all next season? At first glance, New England appears to be much more of a contender next season than it was expected to be this season.

Even though New England was +6000 to make the Super Bowl in the 2025 season, it ended up winning the AFC East, going 14-3. The season has given the betting market confidence in Mike Vrabel's team going forward, as the Patriots are fourth in the odds to win Super Bowl LXI.

Patriots Super Bowl 61 Odds

+1300 (Tied for Fourth)

Only the Seahawks (+950), Los Angeles Rams (+950) and Buffalo Bills (+1100) have better odds than New England to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season. So, Maye and company should be back in the mix, even though their regular-season road will undoubtedly be tougher next season.

Playing a last-place schedule in the 2025 season, New England faced a combined winning percentage of just .391 -- one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. A team hasn't faced a winning percentage that low since the 1999 campaign, and it certainly helped Maye have an MVP caliber season.

In the playoffs, Maye did not look like the same player, posting the worst total EPA of any quarterback since 2000 that appeared in three playoff games in a single postseason. He threw for just six scores, four picks and had a ton of fumbles, including one in Super Bowl LX.

Worst playoff runs for QBs who started at least three games in a single postseason, since 2000



(via TruMedia) pic.twitter.com/FHSI9IJEk5 — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) February 9, 2026

New England is in the same range as teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers to win the Super Bowl next season. There's no doubt that this team is talented on both sides of the ball, but Maye is going to have to be better against elite competition for the Patriots to return to the NFL's mountaintop.

