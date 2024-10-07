New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
New Mexico State and Jacksonville State play on Wednesday night in Conference USA action.
The Gamecocks have emerged from a slow start to hit the ground running in Conference USA play, hanging more than 60 points on lowly Kennesaw State last week. Will they continue against a struggling New Mexico State defense?
Here’s everything you need to bet on Wednesday’s CUSA matchup.
New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- New Mexico State: +20.5 (-110)
- Jacksonville State: -20.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- New Mexico State: +750
- Jacksonville State: -1000
Total: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: AmFirst Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- New Mexico State Record: 1-4
- Jacksonville State Record: 2-3
New Mexico State
Santino Marruci: We’ll see if the Aggies stick with Marruci, who started the team’s last game ahead of the BYE week, but he was the last in a rotating group of quarterbacks for the rebuilding Aggies. Marucci completed only 13 of 29 passes for 189 yards while rushing the ball seven times for 42 yards in a loss last time out to New Mexico, 50-40.
Jacksonville State
Tyler Huff: Huff has secured the Gamecocks starting quarterback job and has this offense humming under Rich Rodriguez and will look to compete for a Conference-USA title. Huff has completed 67% of his passes for five touchdowns to total 1,073 yards while rushing the ball 63 times for 445 yards and five touchdowns. Huff ran the ball 15 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns last week in the team’s 63-24 blowout win against Kennesaw State.
New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Prediction and Pick
This game is rightfully pegged as a blowout, and I’m not trying to step in front of Jacksonville State at the moment.
Both teams play fast, New Mexico State is 49th in seconds per play while Jacksonville State is ninth.
However, the big difference is that the Aggies offense is terrible. The offense is 130th in yards per play and is 113th in sacks allowed, which is going to be an issue against Jacksonville State defense that has improved as the season has gone on and ranks 67th in havoc rating, which can be an issue for a shaky NMSU offense.
Meanwhile, this New Mexico State defense won’t be able to slow down the frenetic Gamecocks offense. The team has allowed at least 30 points in each game and 48 or more in two of them. Jacksonville State showed last week that it can run it up with ease against out-matched opponents, and I see little recourse for the Aggies defense.
PICK: Jacksonville State -20.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.