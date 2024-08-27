New Mexico vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
After a banner season in 2023, Arizona looks to prove its legitimacy in 2024 with its opener against New Mexico.
The Lobos played in a wild opening game in Week 0, nearly winning as double-digit underdogs against FCS powerhouse Montana State before squandering a 17-point fourth-quarter lead. Despite the loss, first-year head coach Branco Mendenhall had his team overachieving expectations, can he do it again as massive underdogs in Tuscon?
Here's our full betting preview for Saturday night's matchup.
New Mexico vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- New Mexico: +31.5 (-110)
- Arizona: -31.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- New Mexico: +2500
- Arizona: -10000
Total: 58.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
New Mexico vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31st
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- New Mexico Record: 0-1
- Arizona Record: 0-0
New Mexico vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
New Mexico
Devon Dampier: The sophomore quarterback will be returning to his native Tuscon, Arizona roots after an impressive showing against Montana State in Week 0. Dampier passed for 172 yards and added 34 yards on the ground with two total touchdowns.
Arizona
Tetairoa McMillan: McMillan was on the sidelines for a good chunk of fall camp as he recovered from an offseason procedure, but is expected to be a full-go for the opener. He returns to Arizona after a stellar sophomore season that saw him rack up 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.
New Mexico vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
This total shot up after New Mexico put up a strong effort against Montana State on Saturday in Week 0 in which it scored 31 points, but also let up 35 points. The Lobos moved the ball fairly well and showcased some semblance of an offense, but did benefit from two defensive scores and were gashed by FCS Montana State for the most part.
While this is a serious step up in class, bettors jumped on the idea that the Lobos will be in high-scoring affairs one way or another as the total went up from 54.5 to 58.5, through several key numbers like 55 and 58 along the way.
Arizona will be turning over its coaching staff to former San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, but do return its two best players, quarterback Noah Fifita and the future first rounder McMillan.
The Wildcats should see little resistance on defense in this game. Montana State was able to move the ball at will for much of the opener, averaging more than eight yards per play.
However, I was encouraged by Dampier’s ability to extend plays and from the Lobos ability to scheme up its game plan to create positive plays. While some game film may hamper the team’s ability to replicate its success, I believe the team can put points on the board, even if the result of the game is in little doubt.
The over has moved far too much to advise a bet on that, but Arizona should be able to find the end zone plenty with its ability to generate explosive plays.
I’ll take the Wildcats team total over.
PICK: Arizona Team Total OVER 44.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.