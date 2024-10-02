New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Chiefs and the Vikings head into Week 5 as the only two undefeated teams. The Saints will be looking to hand the Chiefs their first loss since Week 15 in 2023 at Arrowhead for Monday Night Football.
The Saints lead the league with 31.4 offensive points per game, while the Chiefs are averaging 23.
Defensively, both teams have top units, with the Chiefs allowing just 18 points per game while the Saints have allowed 17.5.
Who will come out on top in this non-conference matchup? Let’s break it down.
Saints vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saints +5.5
- Chiefs -5.5
Moneyline
- Saints -250
- Chiefs +205
Total
- 42.5
Saints vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 7
- Game Time: 8:15 EST
- Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Saints Record: 4-0
- ChiefsRecord: 2-2
Saints vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The last time these two teams played was 2020. The Chiefs covered the -2.5 spread, winning 32-39.
- Both teams are 3-1 ATS this year
- The Saints are 2-0 ATS as underdogs
- Three of New Orleans’ games have gone over this season. Two games have gone over for the Chiefs.
- Mahomes is 6-2 career on Monday Night Football
- Carr is is 6-4 on Monday nights
Saints vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- TE Taysom Hill - questionable
- T Taliese Fuaga - questionable
- LB DeMario Davis - questionable
- C Cesar Ruiz-questionable
Chiefs Injury Report
- WR Rashee Rice- out
- RB Isaiah Pacheco- out
- DE Mike Danna- questionable
Saints vs. Chiefs Key Players to Watch
Saints RB Alvin Kamara
Kamara has been the focal point of this Saints offense. His five rushing touchdowns are tied for the NFL high with Derrick Henry and Kyren Williams- and he would have at least two more if Taysom Hill weren’t a goal-line vulture. Hill is likely to miss this game, so we should expect Kamara to punch one in. Kamara will also be a weapon for Carr in the short passing game.
However, how efficient will Kamara be on the ground vs. a Chiefs defense that has allowed just 56 rushing yards per game to running backs this season?
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
Kelce looks to have slowed down a step this season, but he was able to step up his game successfully after Rice left the game in Week 4. Kelce caught seven of his nine targets for 98 yards, leading the team in all receiving categories. The matchup is favorable vs. the Saints, who have allowed the sixth-most receiving yards and an average of 9.43 yards per target to opposing tight ends this season.
Saints vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
The Chiefs are without Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice, leaving just Travis Kelce as the primary threat. Xavier Worthy should see more targets and should also have some featured moments, but overall the Saints should be able to put together a competent defensive game plan. New Orleans has allowed opposing runners just 84 yards per game this year, so Mahomes will need to find some success through the air. The Saints have allowed 1,009 passing yards, but only one passing touchdown this season.
The Saints have been explosive this season with Alvin Kamara a real threat in the run game opening up play action for Derek Carr and his receivers. It’s not an easy matchup on the ground vs. the Chiefs, but Kansas City has allowed the tenth-most passing yards and five passing touchdowns to opposing passers this season. Klint Kubiak has been getting the most out of his players, and I expect them to be at their best on extra rest this week.
The Chiefs may win this one, but the Saints will at least keep it close. Take the points for the underdogs who have the more explosive offense and the better defense.
Pick: Saints +5.5
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.