New York Giants 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Betting Market Has Little Faith on John Harbaugh's First Season

The Giants are going to be one of the most fascinating teams to watch next season. They have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons, including going 4-13 this past season. Even with that being the case, they have an exciting young quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and they made one of the best head coach hirings this offseason, bringing in former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has a career win rate of .609, including leading the Ravens to a Super Bowl win back in 2013.

Brighter days seem to be ahead for the Giants, but the betting market isn't quite convinced that Harbaugh will be able to turn things around in his first year as head coach. Let's take a look at their odds to win Super Bowl 61.

Giants Super Bowl 61 Odds

+7000 (23rd in NFL)

The Giants' odds to win Super Bowl 61 are set at +7000, an implied probability of 1.41%, which is good for 23rd in the NFL. The only teams with longer Super Bowl odds than the Giants are the Falcons, Titans, Saints, Panthers, Browns, Raiders, Jets, Dolphins, and Cardinals.

The Giants have plenty of holes to address this offseason, but Harbaugh has a solid base to work with. You might be surprised to find out the Giants' offense finished 10th in the NFL in EPA per Play, largely due to the play of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. They also have a serious weapon at wide receiver in Malik Nabers, and their running back, Cam Skattebo, is a great piece to have in their backfield.

One of the biggest things working against the Giants is the division they play in. The Eagles are expected to once again be one of the best teams in the NFL, the Cowboys have a chance to rebound in 2026, and the Washington Commanders have one of the most electric quarterbacks in the NFL in Jayden Daniels.

The Giants have the foundation to eventually compete with their NFC East opponents, but Harbaugh is going to need more than a season to fix the culture in New York.

