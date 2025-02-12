New York Jets 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Can Jets Contend Without Aaron Rodgers?
The New York Jets had high hopes heading into the 2024 season. Many people had them pegged as AFC East champions and a potential Super Bowl dark horse but things didn't go as planned, resulting in a 5-12 season.
Their record with Aaron Rodgers was two games worse than the 7-10 mark they had reached in the previous two seasons. They've now missed the playoffs in 14 straight seasons and will be starting over with a new head coach and GM.
Can Aaron Glenn, their new head coach, turn things around? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
New York Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Jets +10000
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
The Jets are tied for 23rd in the NFL in odds to win Super Bowl 60, alongside the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. At 100-1 odds, they have an implied probability of 0.99% chance of lifting the Lombardi Trophy.
Jets Searching for Their 2025 QB
There's still a chance Rodgers returns to the Jets for 2025, but the odds are slim.
If they go a different direction, that means their No. 1 concern this offseason will be finding a quarterback. We can feel comfortable saying Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis, or Adrian Martinez won't be their starter in 2025.
That means the Jets will either have to look to the draft at No. 7 overall to select their next quarterback, or seek a replacement in free agency.
There are still elite players on the defensive side of the football and some strong weapons offensively, but the offensive line needs to be addressed and no team can compete without a quarterback.
Until we find out who will be taking snaps for the Jets in 2025, we can't take them serious as Super Bowl contenders.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!