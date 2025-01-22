New York Jets 2026 Super Bowl Odds Following Reported Aaron Glenn Hiring
The New York Jets reportedly have their head coach.
Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn reportedly will be named the franchise's next head coach, a major move for New York after Glenn was considered one of the hottest coaching candidates in this offseason's cycle.
New York fired Robert Saleh during the 2024 season, and it missed the playoffs once again despite having a full season of Aaron Rodgers under center. While the Glenn move should give Jets fans some hope for the 2025 season, Vegas isn't ready to crown the Jets just yet.
New York remained at +8000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl following the report of Glenn's hiring. Coaching hires don't always influence the betting odds, but it is worth noting that Glenn's former coaching teammate -- Ben Johnson -- moved the odds for the Chicago Bears after he was hired earlier this week.
Johnson's hiring moved Chicago from +6000 to+4000 to win the Super Bowl next season.
Now that Glenn is hired, the Jets' focus turns to Rodgers and the rest of the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
Rodgers recently said that the coach and general manager hirings would have an influence on what he decides to do in the future.
"I think everybody understands that it's going to come down to (the) GM and coach and myself, and whether we all want to do a dance together -- or if it's not in the cards," Rodgers said.
New York won just five games in the 2024 season after originally being projected to be a playoff team in the AFC. It was a massive disappointment, especially since the Jets moved draft capital to acquire Davante Adams -- Rodgers' long-time Green Bay teammate -- ahead of the trade deadline.
Glenn should bring some stability to New York -- at least on the defensive side of the ball. The Jets allowed the third-fewest yards in the NFL in 2024, but they ranked 20th in points allowed. That was a step back from the 2023 season when they finished 12th in points allowed, third in yards allowed and second in yards per play allowed.
Glenn's Detroit defense finished seventh in points allowed and was seventh overall in EPA/Play during the 2024 season.
Once the Jets (and Rodgers) make a decision that solidifies the quarterback position, bettors will likely have a better idea of how to approach their futures in the 2025 season.
