NFC East Division Odds and Preview for 2025 Season (Will Anyone Overtake Philly?)
It’s the NFC East, and that means the four-way rivalry will make for another dog fight in 2025. No team in this division has won back-to-back titles since the early 2000s. This year, the Eagles return as defending Super Bowl champions, but Washington is closing the gap after making its first NFC Championship appearance since ‘93.
The Eagles (-135) remain the class of the NFC East — and possibly the entire conference — after two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy in the last three years. Despite some roster turnover, Philly’s front office remains elite at talent evaluation, and the 2025 roster still boasts a clear edge in depth and star power over its rivals. I don’t see a point in betting their future to win the division, so I’d focus more on their high win total to scoop value.
Washington (+210) is no longer a plucky underdog — Jayden Daniels’ historic rookie season has catapulted the Commanders into true NFC contention. Washington benefits from the softest schedule in the division (16th overall), and with a strong coaching staff and sky-high ceiling, the +230 odds to win the East represent legitimate value — if Daniels stays healthy and avoids a sophomore slump. As Philly overshadows them, they are one of my favorite teams in the NFC this year.
Dallas (+550) has gone from perennial contender to a franchise in flux. The core of Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb still makes headlines, but consecutive offseasons of attrition have weakened the roster. The surprising coaching change to Brian Schottenheimer only adds to the uncertainty for me. Dallas had gone 12-5 for three straight years, but that consistency now feels like a relic after a seven-win 2024. The Cowboys’ price has jumped this summer, but even still, it is too short considering there’s as much downside as upside..
The Giants (+2500) hit rock bottom last year at 3-14, capping a miserable run of five sub-.500 seasons in eight years. The front office made noise this offseason in free agency and the draft, but with the NFL’s single toughest schedule, tangible improvement may not show up in the win column. There’s a world where New York is competitive with Dallas and gives Washington trouble again, but passing all three rivals is highly unlikely. I’m passing on this one.
NFC East 2025 Division Title Odds
