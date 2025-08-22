NFC South Division Odds and Preview for 2025 Season (Bucs Enter as Favorite)
The NFC South is headquartered in Tampa Bay. While three teams face major quarterback questions or roster turnover, the Buccaneers stand alone as the only team with stability at the top.
Tampa Bay (+105) is the rare case of a four-time division champ flying under the radar. Baker Mayfield is coming off a career-best season with over 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, and he now has another weapon in rookie Emeka Egbuka. A top-tier pass rush and revamped secondary round out what’s arguably the NFC’s most complete team — and with the South in flux, the Bucs should cake walk to a fifth straight crown.
Atlanta’s (+230) outlook hinges entirely on one massive gamble: starting rookie Michael Penix Jr. over veteran Kirk Cousins. That’s a steep ask considering Cousins had the Falcons at 6-3 before injuries derailed 2024. Even with a talented roster and favorable schedule, asking a first-year QB to outduel Baker Mayfield over 17 games is a stretch in my book — and the fluctuating price reflects that uncertainty.
There may finally be some upward traction in Carolina (+350), who finished strong in 2024 and followed it up with an excellent draft class, giving fans real reason for hope. Still, Bryce Young’s body of work remains thin, and this season feels like a fork-in-the-road moment for the former No. 1 pick. The defense is improving and the schedule is manageable, but at +450, you’re betting on a leap that hasn’t quite happened yet.
New Orleans (+550) is banking on Tyler Shough — a second-round pick with just one full college season under his belt — to solve a years-long quarterback dilemma. That’s a tough spot for any rookie, let alone one without a first-round pedigree. Until the Saints find real answers under center, they’re best left out of any serious division discussions. This season should smell about as bad as Bourbon Street on a hot summer’s day.
NFC South 2025 Division Title Odds
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +105
- Atlanta Falcons: +230
- Carolina Panthers: +350
- New Orleans Saints: +550
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.