NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 17 (How to Bet Falcons vs. Commanders)
The nightmare season when it comes to picking games against the spread continues for me. There's no hiding from what has been by far the worst NFL betting season of my life, but we're going to march on with two weeks to go.
There are NFL games on five of six days over the holidays so let's do our best to win a few wagers. Let's take a look at my spread pick for all 16 matchups.
Against the Spread Records
- Week 14: 5-11 (-6.45 units)
- Season-to-date record: 114-124 (20.58 units)
NFL Week 17 Spread Picks
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Chiefs vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +3
Ravens vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +5.5
Seahawks vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -3.5
Chargers vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers -4
Broncos vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos +3.5
Cardinals vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -6.5
Cowboys vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys +9
Jets vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Bills -10.5
Titans vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +1
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers -8
Raiders vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders -1
Colts vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts -8
Dolphins vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -6.5
Packers vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers +1
Falcons vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders -4
Lions vs. 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -4
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Published