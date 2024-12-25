SI

NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 17 (How to Bet Falcons vs. Commanders)

Iain MacMillan

The Commanders are betting favorites on Sunday Night Football against the Falcons in Week 17.
The Commanders are betting favorites on Sunday Night Football against the Falcons in Week 17. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The nightmare season when it comes to picking games against the spread continues for me. There's no hiding from what has been by far the worst NFL betting season of my life, but we're going to march on with two weeks to go.

There are NFL games on five of six days over the holidays so let's do our best to win a few wagers. Let's take a look at my spread pick for all 16 matchups.

Against the Spread Records

  • Week 14: 5-11 (-6.45 units)
  • Season-to-date record: 114-124 (20.58 units)

NFL Week 17 Spread Picks

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chiefs vs. Steelers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Steelers +3

Ravens vs. Texans Spread Pick

  • Pick: Texans +5.5

Seahawks vs. Bears Spread Pick

  • Pick: Seahawks -3.5

Chargers vs. Patriots Spread Pick

  • Pick: Chargers -4

Broncos vs. Bengals Spread Pick

  • Pick: Broncos +3.5

Cardinals vs. Rams Spread Pick

  • Pick: Rams -6.5

Cowboys vs. Eagles Spread Pick

  • Pick: Cowboys +9

Jets vs. Bills Spread Pick

  • Pick: Bills -10.5

Titans vs. Jaguars Spread Pick

  • Pick: Titans +1

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Buccaneers -8

Raiders vs. Saints Spread Pick

  • Pick: Raiders -1

Colts vs. Giants Spread Pick

  • Pick: Colts -8

Dolphins vs. Browns Spread Pick

  • Pick: Dolphins -6.5

Packers vs. Vikings Spread Pick

  • Pick: Packers +1

Falcons vs. Commanders Spread Pick

  • Pick: Commanders -4

Lions vs. 49ers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Lions -4

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting