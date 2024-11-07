NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 10 (Can Lions Improve to 8-1 Against the Spread?)
The first half of the 2024 NFL season is officially in the books. That means it's time to move on to the second half of action, starting with a 14-game Week 10 slate.
Throughout the season, I've been giving you my spread pick for every single game. Whether you're looking for a few bets or a couple of picks for a pick'em pool, you've come to the right place.
Let's recap my record so far and then take a look at my spread pick for all 14 Week 10 games.
Against the Spread Records
- Week 9: 9-6 (+2.18 units)
- Season-to-date record: 68-69 (-7.38 units)
After a tough few weeks, we bounced back with a solid performance in Week 9. Let's see if we can keep it going in Week 10.
NFL Week 10 Spread Picks
Bengals vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals +6
Giants vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Giants -6.5
Broncos vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos +8
Steelers vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +2.5
Vikings vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings -4
Falcons vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons -4
49ers vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -5.5
Bills vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts +3.5
Patriots vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +6
Titans vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +7.5
Jets vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets +1
Eagles vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -7
Lions vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -3.5
Dolphins vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -1
