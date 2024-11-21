NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 11 (Can the Eagles Cover on Sunday Night Football?)
Giving out a spread pick for all 13 NFL Week 12 games.
We're entering the final stretch of the NFL season which means not only do teams need to start playing their best football, but we bettors need to lock in as well. Last week wasn't an example of me doing that as I went just 7-7 for a small loss. I'm going to need a hot final seven weeks of the regular season to fight my way back to the green when it comes to picking the spread for every game, but that's what I intend on doing.
As always, I'm going to give you my spread pick for all 13 NFL Week 12 games. Let's dive into it.
Against the Spread Records
- Week 10: 7-7 (-0.64 units)
- Season-to-date record: 81-84 (-10.57 units)
NFL Week 12 Spread Picks
Steelers vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers -3.5
Buccaneers vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers -6
Chiefs vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -11
Cowboys vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys +10.5
Patriots vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -7.5
Titans vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +8
Lions vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts +7.5
Vikings vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears +3.5
Broncos vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos -6
49ers vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers +1.5
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +1
Eagles vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -2.5
Ravens vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers +2.5
