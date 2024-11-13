SI

NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 11 (Packers Continue Dominant Spread Record vs. Bears)

Iain MacMillan

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to pass during second half of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

We're into the second half of the NFL season and it's been a rough season of predicting outcomes of games for your truly. Weeks I expect favorites to win and cover, underdogs come out to play. Weeks where I think underdogs will have strong performances, favorites win almost every game.

With that being said, I'm not ready to back down now. There's nothing wrong with a bit of adversity and I'm going to do my best to have a strong second half of the 2024 NFL campaign. In this article, I'm going to continue to give out my pick against the spread for all 14 NFL Week 11 games.

Let's recap my record so far and then take a look at my spread pick for all 14 Week 11 games.

Against the Spread Records

  • Week 10: 6-8 (-2.55 units)
  • Season-to-date record: 74-77 (-9.93 units)

NFL Week 11 Spread Picks

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Commanders vs. Eagles Spread Pick

  • Pick: Eagles -3.5

Packers vs. Bears Spread Pick

  • Pick: Packers -5.5

Vikings vs. Titans Spread Pick

  • Pick: Titans +6

Jaguars vs. Lions Spread Pick

  • Pick: Lions -13

Ravens vs. Steelers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Steelers +3

Raiders vs. Dolphins Spread Pick

  • Pick: Dolphins -7.5

Colts vs. Jets Spread Pick

  • Pick: Jets -4

Rams vs. Patriots Spread Pick

  • Pick: Rams -5

Browns vs. Saints Spread Pick

  • Pick: Saints -1

Seahawks vs. 49ers Spread Pick

  • Pick: 49ers -6.5

Falcons vs. Broncos Spread Pick

  • Pick: Falcons +2.5

Chiefs vs. Bills Spread Pick

  • Pick: Chiefs +2.5

Bengals vs. Chargers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Bengals +1.5

Texans vs. Cowboys Spread Pick

  • Pick: Texans -7.5

