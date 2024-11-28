NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 13 (Eagles vs. Ravens Highlight Sunday's Action)
Giving out a spread pick for all 16 NFL Week 13 games.
Strap in for the best weekend of football of the year. We have three NFL games to bet on Thursday, one on Friday, and then a loaded slate on Sunday.
I'm fresh off a profitable week when it comes to making a pick against the spread for every game, going 7-6 for +0.36 units in Week 12. I'm going to try to make Thanksgiving a little more cheerful by putting together another profitable week with my spread picks in Week 13.
Let's dive into my picks for all 16 games.
Against the Spread Records
- Week 10: 7-6 (+0.36 units)
- Season-to-date record: 88-90 (-10.21 units)
NFL Week 13 Spread Picks
Bears vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears +10
Giants vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Giants +3.5
Dolphins vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins +3.5
Raiders vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +12
Texans vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans -4.5
Seahawks vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -2
Titans vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +5.5
Steelers vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +3
Cardinals vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +3.5
Chargers vs. Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers -2.5
Colts vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +2.5
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +6
Rams vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints +2.5
Eagles vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles +3
49ers vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers +7
Browns vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos -5.5
