NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 16 (Buccaneers Will Cover vs. Cowboys on SNF)
It's been a rough season of spread picks for yours truly, but I'm not going down a fight with three weeks left in the regular season.
We have games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to bet on with all 32 teams in action. There are plenty of great matchups on deck so let's take a look at my spread pick for each one of them.
Against the Spread Records
- Week 14: 6-10 (-4.55 units)
- Season-to-date record: 109-113 (-14.13 units)
NFL Week 16 Spread Picks
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Broncos vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos +2.5
Texans vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +3
Steelers vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +6
Browns vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns +7.5
Lions vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears +6.5
Eagles vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -3.5
Rams vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets +3.5
Cardinals vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +4.5
Giants vs. Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons -8.5
Titans vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +3.5
Vikings vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings -3.5
Patriots vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +14
49ers vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers +1
Jaguars vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders -1
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers -4
Saints vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints +14.5
More NFL Week 16 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Published